Rebels drop third straight to Aviators

The Kansan

HAYSVILLE — The Newton Rebels dropped their third straight game to the Haysville Aviators, falling 3-0 Wednesday in Sunflower Collegiate League play in Haysville.

Corey Wilson pitched eight innings for the Aviators, allowing five hits with a walk and six strikeouts. Brogan McDougall pitched the ninth inning for the save.

Brady Benedict went three for four hitting for Haysville with an RBI.

Ricky Hockett took the loss for the Rebels, going 4.1 innings and allowing two runs on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Haysville scored in the fourth inning on a two-out RBI single for Benedict. Devon Garner hit an RBI single in the fifth inning. The Aviators scored on an error in the eighth inning.

The series continues Thursday in Haysville and Friday at Newton.

Newton;000;000;000;—;0;5;1

Haysville;000;110;01x;—;3;6;1

Hockett (L, 0-2), Swanson 5, Wallingford 6, Gillig 7 and Zellner; Wilson (W, 1-0), McDougall (S, 2) and Moore. Time — 2:40.