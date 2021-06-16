Sports briefs

GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. Dane Lawrence, Wally Anderson, Narci Larez, Roman Mannibach, Sam Farmer -6.

2. Ron Bogle, Jerry Schmidt, Paul Flores, Ken Franz -4.

3. John Wilson, Bob Wilson, Brian Curtis, Leo Griffith -3.

CLOSET TO PIN — Dich Huska. LONGEST PUTT — Dane Lawrence.

Next play — June 29.

YOUTH BASEBALL

Newton Railers 8U 11, Buhler Nationals Powell 10

Buhler Nationals Powell 7, Newton Railers 8U 5

NBC Railers-Horton 12U 11, Andover Braves 4

Lyons 2, Mid-Kansas Babe Ruth League Wildcats 1

Wichita Saints 14U 8, Royals 14U 3

Hesston Swathers 12U 12, Stix 1

Hesston Swathers 12U 12, Stix 4

YOUTH BASKETBALL

MAYB Summer Kickoff

Area Teams

Eighth-grade girls

Hesston 19, Oklahoma Elite 5

Hesston 27, Nebraska Heartland 16

Hesston 25, Team Arkansas 29

Hesston 24, Texoma Takeover 20

Grahams Shooting Stars 33, Hesston 23

Hesston 19, Coffeyville Magic 10

Junior-senior girls

Nebraska Attack 17U Select Black 46, Hesston 31

Hesston 40, Supreme Nation 32

Hesston 26, Oklahoma Indians 18

Hesston 48, Oklahoma Elite 44

Hesston 26, Team Arkansas 25

Kansas Triple Threat Winters 52, Hesston 32

Sixth-grade boys

Hesston 33, Colorado Hoops Academy 24

Hesston 46, All-Missouri Attack 28

Hesston 58, CNBA 6th Gold 18

CNBA 6th Black 44, Hesston 36

Hesston 37, Hardwood Elite 6th Gold 35

Hesston 39, Kansas Chaos 37

Texas Straight Game Elite 45, Hesston 38

Seventh-grade boys

Hesston 49, Oklahoma Swift 2026 24

Hesston 52, MWE Heat 34

Hesston 69, Belle Plaine 27

Hesston 48, Fort Worth Ballaz 33

Hesston 37, JC Hoops 35

Wichita BB Society 2026 51, Hesston 34

Hesston 54, OK-LYB 2026 46

Eighth-grade boys

Hesston 32, Team Oklahoma 15

Hesston 48, AR Aces 40

Hesston 34, Mid-Nebraska Elite 18

Abilene 39, Hesston 36

Hesston 44, KS Wildcats 16

Hesston 44, Arkansas Unlimited 35

Hesston 49, iCreate Hoops-8th Red 33

Freshman-sophomore boys

Hesston 53, Kansas Triple Threat Redeker 25

Hesston 50, LA’s Ballers 37

Oklahoma Showtime 42, Hesston 28

Hesston 41, Topeka Hayden 36

Hesston 44, Kansas Defenders 2024 King 43

Hesston 54, Bennington Warriors 39

Oklahoma Showtime 53, Hesston 38

Junior-senior boys

Hesston 59, Heartland Huskies 24

Hesston 64, The Process 33

Kingdom Force BC 55, Hesston 43

Junction City Black 61, Hesston 41

365 Hoops Elite 53, Hesston 50

Danny Duncan Elite 59, Newton Thunder 53

Kansas Storm 65, Newton Thunder 57

PE 34 50, Newton Thunder 26

Holcomb 59, Newton Thunder 34

Newton Thunder 54, Nickerson Blue 46

The Naturals 63, Newton 57

Newton 58, Colorado Hornets 56

Newton 62, Augusta 60

Newton 53, Scott City 44

Newton 52, Conway Springs Cardinals 27

Newton 55, Holcomb 51

Lyons 48, Newton 46

Hoops takes KCAC honors

WICHITA — Bethel College athletic director Tony Hoops has been named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Athletic Director of the Year for the 2020-21 school year.

"I'm extremely humbled and honored to receive this award voted upon by the amazing network of ADs we have within the KCAC," Hoops said. "This year was challenging for us all, so I'm extremely grateful for all of their support and dedication to the conference this year.

"The past 4 years have been professionally the most rewarding years of my life. It's amazing the transformation that our staff has accomplished together. I want to thank President Jon Gering for his amazing support and guidance along with past President John Sheriff for his belief in me as a young administrator."

Bethel won three KCAC team titles in the school year — football, men’s basketball and the competitive cheer team. All three teams represented the conference in NAIA national play. The men’s basketball team reached the round of 16 in the NAIA National Tournament.

In addition, the women’s basketball team finished second in the conference and reached the NAIA Nationals.

Bethel had seven teams named KCAC Teams of Character in the school year.

"This award is truly not possible without my dedicated administrative support staff and our amazing coaches who have recruited such phenomenal student-athletes to Bethel College,” Hoops said. “I am incredibly thankful for all their work, commitment, and loyalty. What I will remember most about this past year is how a group of people who committed to improving the culture of Bethel Athletics 3-4 years ago got to experience one of the greatest years of results in Bethel Athletics history."

"We are excited to learn that Tony Hoops has been named the KCAC Athletic Director of the Year," Dr. Jonathan Gering, president of Bethel College, said. "Tony does an excellent job motivating people and establishing challenging and clear goals. Tony has implemented many changes in the operational structure of athletics. In addition, Tony has done excellent work on COVID-19 planning for athletes and the college."

"Tony is so deserving of this award for his accomplishments with Bethel College Athletics and his leadership to the KCAC in his role as Chair for our Governing Council and responsibilities with the 2020-21 Return to Play Task Force," Dr. Scott Crawford, KCAC Commissioner said. "I have enjoyed seeing Tony share his talents over his tenure as the Bethel College athletic director these past four years and look forward to continuing to work shoulder to shoulder with him to advance conference strategic initiatives in the coming years."

Projects Hoops oversaw since 2017 include “tennis clubhouse, stadium field turf, gymnasium bleachers, stadium videoboard/scoreboard, softball clubhouse, softball press box and lights, tennis court re-surfacing, gymnasium scoreboards, gymnasium digital press tables, and football clubhouse.”

The projects totaled $3.7 million.

Hoops served in a cabinet-level position at Bethel. He also “serves as the current chair of the Executive Committee of the KCAC Governing Council, and served on the KCAC COVID-19 Return to Play Task Force.”

His tenure has seen an increase in total number of athletes, retention, GPA and graduation rate. The Bethel Athletic Booster Club has grown by 500 percent.

The department “generated over $275,000 in yearly athletic specific revenue through: Hometown Hero program, e-team sponsorship, corporate fundraising, advertisements, booster club, corporate golf tournament.”

Hoops is the second Bethel AD to win the award and the first since Diane Flickner in 2009-10.

Beauregard named ECHL MVP

WICHITA — Wichita Thunder forward Anthony Beauregard has been named the ECHL Most Valuable Player for the 2020-21 season.

Beauregard scored 22 goals with 49 assists this season for 71 points. He led the league in assists, was second in total points and was tied for third in plus-minus rating (goals scored while on the ice vs. goals scored against while on the ice) at +27. His five game-winning goals was tied for eighth in the league.

He played in 62 games this season. He is the first Wichita player named MVP since the team joined the ECHL in the 2014-15 season.

Robert Desjardins was named Central Hockey League MVP for the Thunder in 1994.

Force edge Dodge City

MULVANE — The Wichita Force indoor football team scored on a one-yard Rodnell Cruell run with 6:56 remaining to down the Dodge City Law 39-33 Saturday in Champions Indoor Football play at the Kansas Star Arena.

Wichita trailed 20-19 at the half and 33-26 after three quarters. A one-yard Ed Crouch run with 13 minutes remaining in the game got Wichita within two points.

Crouch finished with 98 yards rushing with four touchdowns. He hit 15 of 21 passes for 143 yards with two interceptions. Cruell rushed for two touchdowns. Jordan Payne had four catches for 72 yards.

Dodge City was led by Cameron Booty, who rushed for 70 yards and three touchdowns. Ray John Ramsey hit four of 15 passes for 37 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown. Gerald Thomas caught a 20-yard touchdown pass.

Dodge City and Wichita are both 3-5 in league play, tied for fourth in the CIF. The top four teams reach the playoffs.

Wichita hosts Wyoming at 7 p.m. Monday. Wyoming beat Wichita 38-34 June 7 in Gillette.

Wichita ends the regular season June 26 at home against the league-leading Salina Liberty.