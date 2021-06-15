Walks sink Rebels against Aviators

WICHITA — The Newton Rebels again gave away too many free bases, leading to a 9-3 loss to the Haysville Aviators Monday night in Sunflower Collegiate League play at Eck Stadium in Wichita.

The Rebels walked eight pitchers and hit five batters. Haysville gave up no walks.

“We just have to pitch,” Newton manager Brett Clark said. “If we can’t pitch, we can’t expect to win. The pitchers have got to get a lot better. We’ve got to hit better with runners in scoring position. Either way, it’s tough when you get down 8-1. You can keep hitting all you want, if you can’t pitch, you can’t expect to be in the game.”

Jake Campbell pitched 6.2 innings for the win, allowing one earned run on 12 hits with five strikeouts. Kendall Anthes struck out two in 1.1 innings. Eric Van Allen pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Carson Jacobs took the loss for the Rebels, pitching 4.2 innings and allowing eight runs on five hits with six walks and eight strikeouts. Zach Gillig struck out three in the eighth inning. Carson Frazier pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Andrew Brautman went four of five hitting for Newton. Nolan Riley, Cory Mason and Justin Barnes each went two for four.

Ridge Stephens went two for four hitting for Haysville, while Blake Borgogno went two for five.

Newton held Haysville to a 1-2-3 first inning, scoring in the bottom of the first on a Riley RBI single.

In the second inning, the Aviators loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter. With two outs, a run scored on a wild pitch. Jackson Fleming hit a two-run single.

Haysville opened the third inning with a Brady Benedict single and an Austin Albright double. Both runners scored on passed balls.

Stephens hit a two-run single with two outs in the top of the fifth. Two hit batters and a walk allowed another run.

Haysville loaded the bases with one out in the top of the seventh, scoring on a ground out. Newton finally strung some hits together in the bottom of the seventh, aided by an error, to score two runs.

Newton, 2-10, plays Wednesday and Thursday at 5-7 Haysville, ending the series Friday at Newton.

“There’s a lot of guys who need to get a day off, then we have to get ready to go back to work Wednesday,” Clark said.

Haysville;ab;r;h;bi

Jones lf;4;0;0;0

Benedict 2b;5;1;1;2

Albright rf;5;1;1;0

Robertson dh;4;0;0;0

Moore 1b;1;2;0;0

McCarthy cf;3;1;0;0

Borgogno ss;5;2;2;0

Stephens c;4;2;2;2

Fleming 3b;3;0;1;2

TOTALS;34;9;7;5

Newton;ab;r;h;bi

Brautman ss;5;2;4;0

Corrigan rf;2;0;0;0

Hickman rf;2;0;0;0

Winget cf;4;0;1;1

Riley 3b;4;0;2;1

Mason 1b;4;0;2;0

Allen c;4;0;0;0

Wallingford dh;2;0;1;0

Thor dh;2;0;0;0

Hockett lf;4;0;0;0

Barnes 2b;4;1;2;0

TOTALS;37;3;12;2

Haysville;032;030;100;—;9

Newton;100;000;200;—;3

E — Benedict, Borgongo. LOB — Hys. 11, New. 8. 2B — Albright. SB — Fleming 2, Stephens, Robertson, Brautman. Sac. Bunt — Corrigan.

Haysville;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Campbell, W;6.2;12;3;1;0;5

Anthes;1.1;0;0;0;0;2

Van Allen;1;0;0;0;0;0

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Jacobs, L;4.2;5;8;8;6;8

Armeni;.1;0;0;0;1;0

Grade;2;2;1;1;0;1

Gillig;1;0;0;0;1;3

Frazier;1;0;0;0;0;1

WP — Jacobs 3. PB — Allen 2. HBP — Stephens (Jacobs), Fleming (Armeni), Jones 2 (Armeni, Grade), Robertson (Gillig). Time — 2:53.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com.