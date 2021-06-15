Junior Knights drop three of four games

The Kansan

SALINA — The Newton Post 2 Junior Knights American Legion baseball team dropped three of four games in recent play.

Monday in McPherson, Newton won the first game 12-4, but lost the second game 8-7. The second game was called after five innings.

Tuesday against the Salina Eagles, Newton fell to Salina 11-10 in six inning and 18-7 in four innings on the 10-run rule.

The Knights opened the first game with four runs in the first two innings to take a 4-1 lead. Newton added a pair of runs in the fourth.

McPherson got back into the game with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Newton got a run back in the top of the fifth.

Newton scored five runs in the sixth inning.

Jayden Nash threw four innings of relief for the win, allowing two hits with two strikeouts. Parker Schultz went three innings, allowing a hit with no earned runs, three walks and two strikeouts.

Owen Myers went two for two hitting for Newton with three RBIs. Keegan Rousseau went two for three with two RBIs. Grayson Ybarra also drove in two runs for Newton.

In the second game, Newton led 7-2, but gave up six runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Myers pitched four inning, walking two and striking out five. Austin Aarons took the loss.

In the first game against Salina, Newton trailed 10-0 after two innings, but came back with two runs in the third inning, six runs in the fifth inning and two runs in the sixth inning. Salina loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth, scoring on a fielder’s choice.

Aarons went three for four hitting for Newton with two RBIs. Myers drove in two runs.

Keegan Rousseau took the loss, despite giving up one unearned run in four innings, walking one and striking out five.

Down 8-7 in the second game, Newton gave up 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Tanner Watkins and Keenan McCune each drove in two runs for Newton. Earl Mueller took the loss for Newton.

The Junior Knights play this weekend at the Andover Tournament.

Monday’s games

First game

Newton;310;215;0;—;12;8;7

McPherson;100;300;0;-;4;3;2

Schultz, Nash (W) 4 and Baker; Wheat (L), French 4, Miller 6 and Wasmuth.

Second game

Newton;111;22;—;7;5;5

McPherson;001;16;—;8;7;3

Myers, Aarons (L) 5 and Schultz; Allen, Richardson 3, Miller (W) 5 and Wasmuth.

Tuesday’s games

First game

Newton;002;062;—;10;9;3

Salina;910;001;—;11;8;6

Baker, Rousseau (L) 2 and Schultz; Gary, Puckett 5, Emerson (W) 5 and Banniger.

Second game

Newton;015;( 1);—;7;5;3

Salina;422;(10);—;18;14;2

Aarons, Mueller (L) 2, McCune 4 and Schultz; Farthing, Richardson (W) 3 and McDowell.