Thunder falls in deciding playoff game in OT

The Kansan

FORT WAYNE — The season ended for the Wichita Thunder when Matthew Boudens scored 85 seconds into overtime to hand the Fort Wayne Komets a 4-3 win in the fifth and deciding game of the ECHL Kelly Cup Conference semifinal series at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets went the series 3-2.

The Komets took the lead 2:12 into the first period on a goal by Oliver Cooper, assisted by Alan Lyszczarczyk and Matt Murphy. Wichita tied the game midway in the first period on a goal by Bobby McMann from Alex Peters and Jeremy McKenna.

Fort Wayne regained the lead early in the second period when Mathieu Broduer from Anthony Petruzzelli and Nick Boka. Twenty-five seconds later, Wichita scored on an unassisted goal by Matteo Gennaro.

Wichita tied the game midway in the third period on a goal by Jay Dickman with assists from Peters and Noel Hoefenmayer.

Dylan Ferguson had 21 saves in goal for Fort Wayne. Evan Buitenhuis had 30 saves in goal for Wichita.

Fort Wayne will face Allen in the Western Conference Finals. Allen swept the Utah Grizzlies in three games.