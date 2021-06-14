Hillier wins Wichita Open qualifier

The Kansan

Four golfers out of a field of 70 qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour Wichita Open after playing a qualifying round Monday at Sand Creek Station.

The top finisher in the field was Charlie Hillier of Overland Park, who finished with a seven-under par 65. The highlight of Hillier’s day was an eagle three on the fourth hole.

Hillier is a former University of Kansas golfer from New Zealand. He has played two events on the All Pro Tour this season and eight events last season. This is the first time he has qualified for a Korn Ferry Tour event, the top developmental tour of the PGA.

Gregor Main of Danville, Calif., Matt Oshrine of Baltimore and Mason Overstreet of Dallas all tied for second at 66. The three won a five-way tie-breaker over Drew Shepherd of Hinsdale, Ill., and Gage Ihrig of Goodland for the final three qualifying slots.

Championship play in the Wichita Open begins Thursday at the Crestview Country Club.

Wichita Open qualifier

Monday

at Sand Creek Station

Par 72

QUALIFIERS — 1. Charlie Hillier, Overland Park 65; T2. Gregor Main, Danville, CA 66; T2. Matt Oshrine, Baltimore 66; T2. Mason Overstreet, Dallas 66.

DID NOT QUALIFY — T2. Drew Shepherd, Hinsdale, IL 66; T2. Gage Ihrig, Goodland 66; T7. Brendon Jelley, Tulsa, OK 67; T7. Derek Oland, Plano, TX 67; T7. Robert Hudson, Memphis 67; T7. Joshua McCarthy, Danville, CA 67; T7. Nick Scott, Braselton, GA 67; T7. Cooper Dossey, Austin 67; T7. Adam Ball, Jacksonville Beach, FL 67; T14. Trent Whitekiller, Sallisaw, OK 68; T14. Evan Knight, Novato, CA 68; T14. Jack Thompson, Adelaide, FL 68; T14. Tyson Reeder, Edmond, OK 68; T14. Rylee Reinertson, Gibbon, NE 68; T19. Nick Mason, Englewood, CO 69; T19. Brian Dwyer, Southlake, TX 69; T19. Cooper Schultz, Wichita 69; T19. Jesse Bratz, Colleyville, TX 69; T19. Ben Rebne, Rossville, GA 69; T19. Corbin Mills, Greenville, SC 69; T19. Steven Ihm, Allen, TX 69; T19. Colin Kober, Southlake, TX 69; T19. Jordan Hahn, Spring Grove, IL 69; T28. Grant Bennett, Lewisville, TX 70; T28. Tyler Bussert, Port Byron, IL 70; T28. Ollie Roberts, Scottsdale, AZ 70; T28. Mason Horner, Argyle, TX 70; T28. Zach James, Whitesboro, TX 70; T28. Sam Triplett, Paradise Valley, AZ 70; T34. Matt McAustin, Austin 71; T34. Jerod Turner, Aledo, TX 71; T34. Evan Holmes, Vancouver, BC 71; T34. Ben Albin, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 71; T34. Rob Hudson, Dallas 71; T34. Brad Golden, Moore, OK 71; T34. Daniel Wetterich, Cincinnati 71; T41. Sam Gillis, San Jacinto, CA 72; T41. Jesse Lee, Orem, UT 72; T41. Andrew Wyatt, Tulsa, OK 72; T41. Colton Yates, Scottsdale, AZ 72; T45. Riley O'Neill, Aberdeen, SD 73; T45. David Snyder, McAllen, TX 73; T45. Brandon McIver, Billings, MT 73; T45. Hayden Christensen, Ivins, UT 73; T45. Anthony Marzett, Temecula, CA 73; T45. Nicholas Gajefski, Brighton, CO 73; T45. Miguel Delgado, Novato, CA 73; T45. Tanner Gore, Dallas 73; T53. Peyton Austin, Derby 74; T53. Jordan Niebrugge, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 74; T53. Ryan Sullivan, Advance, NC 74; T56. Joel Thelen, Hudson Oaks, TX 75; T56. Zach Daroowala, Cypress, TX 75; T56. Emilio Montalvo, Mexico City, TX 75; 59. Leonardo Di Marino, Hot Springs National Park, AR 76; 60. Drew Jones, Decatur, TX 77; 61. Michael Pfitzner, Buckeye, AZ 78; T62. Jeff Swegle, Dallas 79; T62. Derek Fribbs, Aurora, CO 79; T62. Isaiah Telles, Scottsdale, AZ 79; 65. Ryan Camras, Hot Springs, AR 80; 66. Jason Huey, Commerce City, CO 84.

DID NOT FINISH — WD. Todd Shomler, Brighton, CO; WD. Zander Winston, Scottsdale, AZ; DQ. Luke Smith, Covington, TN; NC. Rio Hovel, Queen Creek, AZ.