Sports briefs

The Kansan

Thunder drops playoff game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Wichita Thunder is on the edge of elimination after a 3-0 loss to the Fort Wayne Komets Friday night in the ECHL Kelly Cup Conference Semifinal Playoffs at the Allen County Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Fort Wayne leads the best-of-five series 2-1.

Fort Wayne scored a pair of goals midway in the second period within 39 seconds of each other. A.J. Jenks and Stephen Harper each scored a goal. The first goal was short handed.

Brandon Hawkins scored for the Komets with 12:10 remaining in the third period.

Hawkins and Jenks each finished the game with a goal and an assist.

Dylan Ferguson had 29 saves in goal for the Komets for the shutout win.

Evan Buitenhuis had 27 saves in goal for Wichita.

Game four is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday. If a fifth game is needed, it will be 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Streak continues for Surge

TULSA, Okla. — The Wichita Wind Surge dropped their fifth straight, falling to the Tulsa Oilers 5-1 Friday Double A Central League play in Tulsa.

Tulsa won despite just four hit, drawing seven walks. Jaren Kendall and Jacob Amaya each drove in a run for the Oilers.

B.J. Boyd and Andrew Bechtold each went two for five hitting for Wichita. Yeltsin Encarnacion drove in Wichita’s sole run.

Tulsa starters John Rooney lasted just four innings, but struck out nine. Bryan Brickhouse, 1-1, threw 2.1 scoreless innings for the win. Justin Hagenman struck out four in 2.2 innings for the save.

Chris Vallimont struck out nine in 4.2 innings in the loss.

Friday’s game

Wichita;010;000;000;—;1;8;3

Tulsa;010;012;10x;—;5;4;1

Vallimont (L, 0-3), Milbrath 5, Phillips 7 and Morales; Rooney, Brickhouse (W, 1-1) 5, Hagenman (S, 1) 7 and Berman. Time — 3:25. Attendance — 7,515.