Bad start leads to loss for Rebels

A slow start in the first inning snowballed in the late innings, leading to a 12-1 loss for the Newton Rebels to the Great Bend Bat Cats Friday night in Sunflower Collegiate League play at Klein-Scott Field.

The game was called after seven innings on the 10-run rule.

Newton starter Rocco Armeni lasted four innings, leaving the game after getting injured while warming up for the fifth inning. Armeni allowed five runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

“He got a calf cramp or something like that,” Newton field manager Brett Clark said. “We had to get him out and get him fixed up so he’ll be ready for the next time. He settled in a little, bit but cramps like that happen. We just have to compete. When we compete, we give ourselves a chance. When we don’t compete, we roll over and the same stuff is going to continue to happen. If we start to compete, we give ourselves a chance to turn things around.”

Jake Kuntzendorf pitched six innings for Great Bend for the win.

Great Bend scored five runs in the top of the first. With bases loaded and no outs, Zane Spinn hit a two-run double. Micah Grove hit a two-run single. Tyler Henry drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

The Bat Cats put two runners on with no outs in the second inning, but failed to score.

With two outs in the top of the fifth, Great Bend scored a run on a walk, on a wild pitch and an error. Great Bend scored on a two-out wild pitch in the top of the sixth.

Six walks and three wild pitches led to three Great Bend runs in the top of the seventh.

The series concludes Saturday at Great Bend. Newton hosts Haysville Sunday.

Friday’s game

Grt.Bnd.;500;031;3;—;12;7;1

Newton;000;100;0;—;1;5;2

Knutzendorf (W), Hendricks 7 and Forrest; Armeni (L), Rabe 5, Maley 6, Virgini 7, Wallingford 7 and Allen.

