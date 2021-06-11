Sports Calendar June 12 through 20, All times Central

The Kansan

NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Saturday, June 12

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Emporia Tournament TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Great Bend 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Oakland 3:07 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Fort Wayne 6:30 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Austin FC @ Sporting Kansas City 2 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus), Houston Dash @ Kansas City NWSL 1 p.m. (Paramount+).

PRO INDOOR SOCCER — Amarillo @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO INDOOR FOOTBALL — Dodge City @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — FC Wichita @ Green Bay Voyagers (M 7 p.m.), St. Louis @ FC Wichita (W 7 p.m., Stryker Field).

Sunday, June 13

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Emporia Tournament TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Haysville @ Newton 6 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Oakland 3:07 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Tulsa 1:05 p.m.

Monday, June 14

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Juniors @ McPherson (2) 6 p.m.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton vs. Haysville @ Eck Stadium 5 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Fort Wayne 6:30 p.m. (if necessary).

PRO BASEBALL — Detroit @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, June 15

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Juniors @ Salina (2) 6 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Detroit @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Springfield @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16

LEGION BASEBALL — Emporia @ Newton Seniors (2) 6 p.m.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Haysville 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Detroit @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Springfield @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — FC Wichita @ Des Moines (M 7:30 p.m.).

Thursday, June 17

LEGION BASEBALL — Ottawa @ Newton Seniors (2) 6 p.m.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Haysville 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Springfield @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — Kansas City Courage @ FC Wichita (W 7 p.m., Stryker Stadium).

Friday, June 18

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Juniors @ Andover Tournament TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Haysville @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Boston @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Springfield @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — FC Wichita @ Des Moines (M 7:30 p.m.).

Saturday, June 19

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Juniors @ Andover Tournament TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Cheney 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Boston @ Kansas City 3:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Springfield @ Wichita 6:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Portland 9:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, June 20

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Juniors @ Andover Tournament TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Boston @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Springfield @ Wichita 1:05 p.m.

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — Chicago FC United @ FC Wichita (M 1 p.m., Stryker Stadium).

PRO SOCCER — Kansas City NWSL @ Portland (W 3 p.m., KWCH, ch. 12.1).

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please fax it to the Kansan at (316) 283-2471 or e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, call the Kansan at (316) 804-7731.