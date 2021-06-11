Senior Knights drop tourney opener

The Kansan

EMPORIA — The Newton Post 2 American Legion Senior Knights were held to one hit in a 7-0 loss to the Topeka Scrappers Friday on the first game of the Emporia Tournament at Soden’s Grove.

Mason McConnaughey pitched a complete game for the Scrappers, walking two and striking out eight.

Topeka scored a pair of runs in the second inning on RBI singles for Cameron Selbach and McConnaughey.

Topeka loaded the bases to lead off the top of the sixth inning. A error allowed one run to score. Kiernan Meredith hit a two-run single. Two more runs scored on an error.

Ian Akers singled to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning and break up the no-hitter.

Aiden Polter drove in two runs for Topeka without a hit. Maclane Finley and Selbach each added two hits.

Andrew Barron took the loss for Newton. In five innings, Barron allowed two runs on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Joe Slechta finished the game, allowing three earned runs on five hits with a walk.

Newton, 2-5, faces the Kansas Senators at noon Saturday.

Friday’s game

Topeka;020;005;0;—;7;10;0

Newton;000;000;0;—;0;1;3

McConnaughey (W) and Steuve; Barron (L), Slechta 6 and Boston.