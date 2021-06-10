Sports briefs

Thunder events playoff series

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder evened its best-of-five ECHL Kelly Cup Conference Semifinal series against the Fort Wayne Komets with a 5-3 win Wednesday night at the Wichita Ice Center.

Tied 1-1 after the first period, Wichita got goals by Noel Hoefenmayer and Jeremy McKenna — both on power plays. The Komets got back within one on a short-handed goal by A.J. Jenks.

Wichita went back up by two goals with 5:15 remaining in regulation on a goal by Matteo Gennaro, assisted by Jeremy McKenna and Hoefenmayer.

Spencer Dorowicz capped off the scoring with seven seconds remaining on an empty-net goal with an assist from Cam Clarke.

Wichita outshot Fort Wayne 36-31.

Evan Buitenhuis had 29 saves for the Thunder. Dylan Ferguson had 31 saves in goal for Fort Wayne.

The series moves to Allen County Veterans Coliseum for the final three games of the series. Game three is set for Friday.

Surge edged by Oilers

TULSA, Okla. — With bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Romer Cuadrado hit an infield single for an RBI to lift the Tulsa Oilers to a 1-0 win over the Wichita Wind Surge Wednesday in Double-A Central play in Tulsa.

Wichita outhit the Oilers 7-4, but left nine baserunners stranded.

Justin Hagenman (4-1) pitched the top of the ninth for the win. Andre Jackson struck out five batters in four innings.

Cole Sands struck out eight batters in 5.1 innings. Yennier Cano (1-3) took the loss.

Jose Miranda and Caleb Hamilton each went two for three hitting for Wichita.

Tulsa is 19-12, while Wichita is 18-14. Tulsa is on a three-game winning streak, while Wichita is on a three-game losing streak.

The series runs through Sunday.

Wednesday’s game

Wichita;000;000;000;—;0;7;1

Tulsa;000;000;001;—;1;4;1

Sands, Moran 6, Cano (L, 3-1) 8 and Morales; Jackson, Brickhouse 5, Schwab 7, Hagenman (W, 4-1) 9 and Berman. Time — 2:53. Attendance — 5,376.