Rebels struggle in late innings

The Newton Rebels suffered a late-inning setback, falling to the Great Bend Bat Cats 9-7 Wednesday in Sunflower Collegiate League play at Klein-Scott Field.

Leading 4-2, the Rebels gave up seven runs.

A leadoff walk for Great Bend set up an RBI double for Jett Forrest. Newton led off the bottom of the second inning with a hit batter, setting up an RBI hit for Thomas Capllonch.

Tyler Henry hit a solo home run to lead off the fifth inning.

Newton put runners at first and third base with no outs in the bottom of the fifth. After a ground out, Nolan Riley hit a two-out single. Andrew Brautman added an RBI single with two outs in the sixth inning.

Noah Best hit an RBI single for Great Bend in the top of the seventh. Forrest put Great Bend back in the lead with a two-run double with two outs in the eighth. An error allowed Forrest to score. Great Bend added three more runs in the ninth.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Newton drew a walk and a Aiden Corrigan double. Nick Grade hit a two-run triple. After a hit batter, Newton scored a run on a delayed double steal. A strikeout ended the game.

Great Bend starter Dylan Blomquist went 4.2 innings, striking out 11. Matt Nedved pitched the win.

Newton starter Ricky Hockett went 6.2 innings, striking out eight. Carson Frazier took the loss.

Great Bend is 6-1, while Newton is 1-6. The two teams return to play Friday at Newton and play Saturday in Great Bend.

Grt.Bnd.;ab;r;h;bi;Newton;ab;r;h;bi

Rodgers cf;4;2;1;0;Hickman rf;4;2;1;0

Gates lf;4;2;1;1;Brautman ss;5;1;3;1

Enwiya c;4;0;2;2;Mason 1b;5;0;0;0

Spinn ss;5;0;1;0;Riley 3b;4;1;2;2

Baumbach 3b;0;0;0;0;Corrigan lf;4;2;1;0

Freiberg 3b;2;1;0;0;Grade p;2;1;1;2

Forrest c;5;2;2;2;Jurgenson 2b;1;0;0;0

Henry rf;4;1;1;1;Capllonch cf;2;0;1;1

Grover 1b;2;0;0;0;Winget cf;2;0;0;0

McGee dh;2;0;0;0;Schultz ph;0;0;0;0

Best 2b;3;1;2;1;Allen c;1;0;0;0

;;;;;Doshier c;2;0;0;0

;;;;;Thor 2b;1;0;0;0

;;;;;Wallingford dh;2;0;0;0

TOTALS;35;9;10;7;TOTALS;35;7;9;6

Grt.Bnd.;100;010;133;—;9

Newton;010;021;003;—;7

E — Doshier. DP — Great Bend, Newton. LOB — GB 5, New. 10. 2B — Enwiya, Forrest, Best, Riley, Corrigan. 3B — Grade. HR — Henry (2). SB — Rodgers, Forrest 2, Grade, Wingert.

Grt.Bnd.;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Blomquist;4.2;6;3;3;2;11

Shadrick;1;1;1;1;1;1

Nedved, W;2.1;0;0;0;1;1

Lenocker;1;2;3;3;1;3

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Hockett;7;6;3;2;2;9

Maley;.2;0;2;2;2;0

Frazier, L;.2;3;4;4;1;2

Rabe;.2;1;0;0;0;0

WP — Shadrick. PB — Allen 2. HBP — Corrigan, Winget, Doshier. Time — 3:18.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com