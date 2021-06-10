Junior Knights drop close decisions to Hawks

The Kansan

SALINA — The Newton Post 2 Junior Knights American Legion baseball team dropped a pair of games Thursday night to the Salina Hawks at Dean Evans Stadium.

Newton lost 9-8 and 9-6. The first game was called after six innings on a time limit. The second game was called after five innings.

In the first game, Salina scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning. Newton rallied to take an 8-7 lead, but Salina scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth and held the Knights scoreless in the sixth inning.

Ryan Ruggerio went three for four hitting for Newton with two doubles and three RBIs. Keenan McCune went two for four with an RBI. Tyler Franz went two for three with an RBI.

Austin Aarons went 1.2 innings for Newton, striking out two. Earl Mueller finished the game, striking out two.

In the second game, Salina jumped out 7-1 after the first inning and held the Knights off the rest of the way.

Blaze Bradshaw drove in two runs for the Knights. McCune took the loss for the Knights, striking out three.

Newton plays at 6 p.m. Monday at McPherson.

First game

Newton;001;340;—;8;9;3

Salina;060;12x;—;9;10;1

Aarons, Mueller (L) and Ruggerio; Myer, Breckenhose 5, Kranuson (W) 5 and Richardson.

Second game

Newton;121;20;—;6;7;4

Salina;710;1x;—;9;5;3

McCune (L) and Ruggerio; Herbel (W) and McDowell.