Senior Knights split at Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON — The Newton Post 2 Senior Knights American Legion Baseball team couldn’t stop one comeback, but did stop a second, to claim a split against Hutchinson Wednesday night at Rice Park in Hutchinson.

Newton lost the first game 8-6 and won the second game 7-4. Both games were played with time limits. The first game ended after six innings. The second game ended after five innings.

In the first game, Newton jumped out to a 6-0 lead through 3 1/2 innings. Griff Davis drove in a run in the top of the first on a sacrifice fly. In the third inning, Andrew Barron hit an RBI double, Joe Slechta hit a two-run double, scoring on a Trev Golubski double. Ian Akers hit an RBI double in the top of the fourth.

Hutchinson got back in the game in the bottom of the fourth when Nolan Cunningham and Blaine McGillvary each drew a bases-loaded walk. In the bottom of the fifth, Carter Morgan hi a sacrifice fly and Cunninghan hit a two-run double.

With one out and bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth, Hutchinson scored on a passed ball. Brayden Rodriguez hit a two-run single to put Hutchinson in the lead.

Bobby Garland went the distance for Hutchinson, allowing six runs on nine hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Newton starter Griff Davis went three innings, allowing a hit and striking out eight. Tanner Watkins allowed two runs on two walks. Golubski pitched two innings, allowing three unearned runs, walking two and striking out two. Cade Valdez took the loss, allowing three runs on two hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Rodriguez went three for three hitting for Hutchinson, driving in two runs.

Ryan Ruggerio went two for three hitting for Newton.

In the second game, Davis hit a two-out RBI single in the top of the first inning. In the second inning for Newton, Golubski stole home. Newton added two more runs on an error.

McGillvary drew a bases-loaded walk for Hutchinson in the bottom of the second.

In the third inning, Tanner Watkins stole home for the Knights. Hutchinson loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the third, but a ground out ended the rally.

The Knights scored in the fourth inning on an error. Hutchinson got back in the game in the bottom of the fourth with a two-out error leading to three runs.

Luke Hirsh hit an RBI double for Newton with two outs in the fifth.

Slechta pitched three innings for the win, allowing a run on a hit with three walks and three strikeouts. Ruggerio allowed two earned runs on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Akers pitched the fifth inning for the save, allowing one hit, two walks and a strikeout.

Cunningham took the loss for Hutchinson, allowing two earned runs in three innings on four hits with four walks and a strikeout. Kinser Newquist finished the game, allowing two unearned runs on a hit with a walk and three strikeouts.

Hutchinson is 1-5. Newton is 2-4.

The Knights play Friday through Sunday at the Emporia Tournament at Soden’s Grove. In pool play, Newton faces the Topeka Scrappers at 4:30 p.m. Friday and the Kansas Senators at noon Saturday.

First game

Newton;104;100;—;6;9;2

Hutch.;000;233;—;8;5;1

Davis, Watkins 4, Golubski 4, Valdez (L) 6 and Ruggerio; Garland (W) and Franz.

Second game

Newton;131;11;—;7;5;2

Hutch.;010;30;—;4;4;5

Slechta (W), Ruggerio 4, Akers (S) 5 and Ruggerio, Hirsh 4; Cunningham (L), Newquist 4 and Morgan.