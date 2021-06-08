Sports briefs

Bethel teams take honors

The Bethel College men’s golf, women’s track and softball teams were all named Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Team of Character Awards for the 2021 season.

According to the release, “Gregg Dick, the Threshers' head (golf) coach, showed the many ways the team exemplified the core values of responsibility, sportsmanship, and respect when nominating the team. However, one example stands out in particular. A few days prior to the conference match play event in the fall, one member of the Threshers' program was struck with COVID-19, and the whole team was required to quarantine per COVID-19 guidelines. Their coach expected the team to have a negative response, but the team responded with compassion and respect for their teammate who was ill.

“The team didn't have a chance to participate in as many service projects as they would like due to COVID-19, but the team still participated with Campus Service Day and assisted with the local Mennonite Central Committee meat canning project.

The on the softball team, the release stated, “The Bethel softball program came up with a few ways on the field to promote sportsmanship and character to opposing teams. The Threshers handed out sunflowers to the seniors on visiting teams to recognize them on their senior seasons, as this year was anything but a typical senior year. Whenever there was an injury on the field with an opposing player, members of the team kneeled wherever they were at on the field to show respect and courtesy to their opponents.

“The team also developed a way to reach out to those on campus going through a difficult time. One of the members of the team started a bible study group, open to not only team members but everyone on campus. They studied the book Sit, Walk, Stand: The Process of Christian Maturity. This bible study "community" helped students to find peace and support through an unpredictable school year.”

Projects the softball team were involved with include:

• Volunteering at community churches providing day care.

• Donating masks to Prarie View Mental Health Center in Newton.

• Presentations at local schools discussing being a college student-athlete and the NAIA's Live5 standards.

• Leading chapel services.

• Volunteering at the Mennonite Central Committee to package sack lunches for kids in local schools and for those at a local homeless shelter.

• Received donations for the local food pantry and stocked shelves there.

• Packing school supplies in backpacks for children in need.

• Visiting residents of local nursing homes and the Kidron Bethel Retirement Community.

The women’s track team “aimed to combine their love of their sport with the idea of servant leadership when serving their community. The team hosted three high school track and field meets where the team members were in charge of running events. Also, a lot of team members volunteer twice a week to help coach the community track team, the Newton Flyers.”

The 2021 Men's Golf Champions of Character Student-Athletes are:

Joep Mokkink, Bethany, jr., Voorburg, Netherlands

Chase Anderson, Bethel, sr., Topeka

Logan Vacca, Kansas Wesleyan, sr., Coffeyville

Mason Hadley, Oklahoma Wesleyan, so.

Collin Hanson, Ottawa, fr., Ottawa

Khord Vining, Southwestern, jr., Durant, Okla.

Daniel Ramirez, Sterling, so., Bogota, Colombia

Zach Gibson, Tabor, jr., Andover

Graham Marks, York, sr., Pflugerville, Texas

The 2021 Softball Champions of Character Student-Athletes are:

Trinity Morris, Avila, jr., Topeka

Millenni Lucero, Bethany, so., Denver

Brianna Reeves, Bethel, so., Derby

Savannah Jackson, Friends, jr., Ramona, Calif.

Paige Anderson, Kansas Wesleyan, so., Lakeville, Minn.

Katy Wilson, McPherson, sr., Princeton, Texas

Tahlor Stefek, Oklahoma Wesleyan, jr., Somerset, Texas

Jordyn Sage, Ottawa, sr., Wichita

Kayleen Gonzalez, Southwestern, sr., Rowlett, Texas

Emily Neujahr, Sterling, jr., Shelby, Neb.

Chelsey Knight, Tabor, jr., Moundridge

Josefina Gutierrez, Saint Mary, sr., Topeka

Rebekah Powell, York, fr., Edmond, Okla.

The 2021 Women's Outdoor Track & Field Champions of Character Student-Athletes are:

Camisha Stevenson, Bethany, sr., Salina

Jen Andres, Bethel, sr., Newton

Kara Zahariades, Friends, sr., Phoenix, Ariz.

Regan Rhodes, Kansas Wesleyan, so., Mullinville

Kaylynn Lyons, McPherson, sr., Teesto, Ariz.

DyMone Richardson, Oklahoma Wesleyan, So., Houston

Taiya Hickman, Ottawa, so., Overland Park

Kacie Lancaster, Southwestern, jr., Tulsa, Okla.

Hannah Slate, Sterling, so., San Angelo, Texas

Kate Reimer, Tabor, jr., Maize

Megan McMillen, Saint Mary, sr., Cerritos, Calif.

Bri Eckerberg, York, sr., Gering, Neb.

Thunder coach honored

WICHITA — Wichita Thunder head coach Bruce Ramsay was named the ECHL’s John Brophy Award recipient as the ECHL Coach of the Year.

Ramsay led Wichita to a 41-22-8 record, finishing second in the ECHL Western Conference. It was Wichita’s first 40-win season since 2011-12, when the team was in the Central Hockey League. It was Wichita’s best finish since joining the ECHL.

The team’s 22-10-4 road record was a franchise record.

Ramsay is in his second season as the Thunder coach. He is the first Thunder coach to be named Coach of the Year in the ECHL. The last time a Wichita coach was honored was Kevin McClelland in 2012 in the CHL.

Southwestern names soccer coach

WINFIELD — Joe Schwartz has been named the women’s soccer coach at Southwestern College.

A Southwestern alum, Schwartz has been the head girls’ coach at Arkansas City High School since 2016. He spent two seasons as an assistant at Arkansas City. He also assisted the boys’ program since 2013.

He also formed a youth club team in the Winfield area.

Hans named SC volleyball coach

WINFIELD — Maggie Hans has been named the volleyball coach at Southwestern College.

A graduate of both Dodge City Community College and Bethel College, she served as an assistant coach at Hesston College and McPherson College. She served as an interim head coach during the team’s 2018 trip to the NAIA Nationals.

She served as coach at Pinnacle Charter School in Denver. She also coached the Ballistic Club Volleyball program, working with players 16 and older.

She holds a master’s degree from Fort Hays State.

USM coach takes fellowship

LEAVENWORTH — University of Saint Mary women’s flag football coach Angellica Grayson will serve as a coach for the Washington Football Team of the NFL for three months as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship internship program.

She will be coaching linebackers at the team’s Landover, Md., camps.

"Being selected for the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship is an amazing opportunity for growth that otherwise would not be in existence had the Fellowship not come into play," Grayson said. "At this point, I am soaking my brain in football so that I can learn as much as possible. I will be coming back in July to attend training camp. I am honored and grateful for this opportunity and it will not go by the wayside. What I learn with the Washington Football Team is going to be what I can teach the ladies on my team."

In the team’s first season, the Spires went 6-7, 4-1 in KCAC play. The team reached the KCAC post-season semifinals and finished 2-2 at the NAIA Women's Flag Football Invitational Finals.

Sterling track coach steps down

STERLING — Sterling College track and cross country coach Cameron Magnall announced his resignation.

Magnall took over the position on an interim basis in the spring of 2019 and was named the full-time head coach in June of 2019.

In the KCAC outdoor track championships, the Sterling women were fifth and the men 11th. The Warriors qualified two athlete to the NAIA nationals.

Thunder drops playoff opener

WICHITA — Anthony Nellis scored a pair of goals, including one with 25 seconds left in regulation to lead the Fort Wayne Komets to a 3-2 win over the Wichita Thunder Tuesday night in the opening game of the ECHL Kelly Cup playoffs conference semifinals.

Nellis finished the game with two goals.

Wichita scored first midway in the second period on a goal by Gordie Green, assisted by Alex Peters and Stephen Johnson. The Komets scored with 2:30 remaining in the period on a goal by Nellis from Marc-Olivier Roy.

The Thunder regained the lead early in the third period on a goal by by Ryan White, assisted by Beau Starrett and Noel Hoefenmayer. Fort Wayne equalized again on a goal by Randy Gazzola, assisted by Stephen Harper and Zach Pochiro.

Roy and Morgan Adams-Moisan assisted on the game winner.

Wichita outshot the Komets 38-32. Dylan Ferguson had 36 saves in goal for Fort Wayne. Evan Buitenhuis had 29 saves in goal for Wichita.

Game two of the best-of-five series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at the Wichita Ice Center.

Surge drops series opener

TULSA, Okla. — The Wichita Wind Surge led the Tulsa Oilers 3-2 after three innings, but gave up three runs each in the seventh and eighth innings, falling 8-3 Tuesday in Double-A Central League play.

Jaren Kendall finished the game with two home runs — a solo shot in the third inning and a three-run shot in the seventh. Donovan Casey added a solo shot. Devin Mann drove in two runs.

Ernie De La Trinidad went three for four hitting for Wichita with two RBIs. Caleb Hamilton added a solo shot.

Guillermo Zuniga (4-1) pitched 2.1 innings of relief, striking out two, for the win.

Wichita starter Josh Winder struck out nine in five innings of work. Alex Phillips (1-2) took the loss for the Surge.

The series continues through Sunday.

Wichita;111;000;000;—;3;4;1

Tulsa;101;000;33x;—;8;9;0

Winder, Phillips (L, 1-2) 6, Mason 8 and Hamilton; Carrillo, Watson 4, Zuniga (W, 4-1) 6, Ochsenbein 9 and Feduccia. HR — W: Hamilton (3). T: Casey (2), Kendall 2 (4, 5). Time — 2:55. Attendance — 4,632.

Force falls at Wyoming

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wichita Force was outscored 20-12 in the fourth quarter, falling to the Wyoming Mustangs 38-34 in Champions Indoor Football play in Gillette.

Wichita trailed 10-6 at the half, but took a 22-18 lead going into the final period.

Tim Keith, D'Nerius Antoin and Eriq Swiftwater each rushed for a touchdown for Wyoming, Darrien Boone hit three of nine passes for 15 yards and a touchdown. Batiste caught the touchdown pass.

Rashad Ridley returned a kickoff for a touchdown. James Katrakezi hit a 39-yard field goal and three of four PAT kicks.

For Wichita, Ed Crouch hit nine of 16 passes for 70 yards and three touchdowns. Jordan Payne caught five passes for 59 yards and three touchdowns.

E.J. Colson rushed for 24 yards and two touchdowns.

The Wichita defense scored a safety.

Wyoming is 3-5, 2-5 in CIF play. Wichita drops to 3-5, 2-5 in league play.

Wichita hosts the 3-4 Dodge City Law at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane.

With three games remaining, Wichita is one game out of both third and fourth place in the CIF. The top four teams make the playoffs.

YOUTH BASEBALL

NBC Railers-Horton 12U 16, Bandits-Davis 0

NBC Railers-Horton 12U 9, Andover Tornadoes 11U 4

Newton Baseball Club Weeks 12U 12, Hutch Blue Jays 3

Hutch Blue Jays 8, Newton Baseball Club Weeks 12U 5

Hesston Swathers 12U 10, Henion Storm Chasers 12U 4

Hesston Swathers 12U 15, Henion Storm Chasers 12U 5

Nickerson 8, Mid-Kansas Babe Ruth League Wildcats 7

YOUTH SOFTBALL

G2 Heat 14U VanZandt 4, Oklahoma Athletics Silsby 3

G2 Heat 14U VanZandt 8, Bombers Oklahoma Bombers 07 Hamilton 13U 7

G2 Heat 14U VanZandt 10, Tulsa Hype Tulsa Hype 14U-Johnson 14U 4

G2 Heat 14U VanZandt 12, Fury Gold Kratina 1