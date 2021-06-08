Junior Knights split with Emporia

The Kansan

EMPORIA — The Newton Post 2 Junior Knights split a pair of games Tuesday against Emporia at Soden’s Grove.

Newton lost the first game 9-1, but won the nightcap 10-0.

The first game was called after six innings on the eight-run rule. The second game was called after four innings on the 10-run rule.

In the first game, Newton scored a run in the top of the first inning on an Ian Baker sacrifice fly. Emporia came back with three runs in the bottom of the first inning, five runs in the fifth inning and a run in the sixth inning.

Vance Kinsey threw three innings for the win, striking out four. Hunder Redeker finished the game with two strikeouts.

Baker threw four innings for Newton to take the loss. Earl Mueller and Austin Aarons finished the game.

Kinsey went three for three hitting for Emporia with three RBIs. Logan Thomas went two for three with two RBIs. Ruge also drove in two runs.

In the second game, Newton scored seven runs in the top of the first inning and three more in the third inning.

Newton was outhit 5-4, but the Junior Knights drew four walks and six batters were hit by pitches.

Ryan Rugerio went two for three hitting with three RBIs. Mike Seirer went two for two with two RBIs. Aarons, Baker and Watkins each drove in a run.

Blaze Bradshaw pitched a complete game, striking out two and allowing five hits.

Scott Jones took the loss for Emporia. Hayden Knuth and Aiden Ewing also pitched.

Knuth went two for two hitting.

Emporia is 2-6. Newton plays Thursday at Salina.

First game

Newton;100;000;—;1;4;0

Emporia;300;051;—;9;8;0

Baker (L), Mueller 5, Aarons 6 and Ruggerio; Kinsey (W), Redeker 4 and Dold.

Second game

Newton;703;0;—;10;4;0

Emporia;000;0;—;0;5;0

Bradshaw (W) and Ruggerio; Jones (L), Knuth 2, Ewing 4 and Dold.