Sports briefs

The Kansan

G2 Heat Llamas 18U 5-1

The G2 Heat Llamas 18U softball team finished weekend play 5-1 Friday through Sunday.

The team downed Lightning Pride 18U 7-5, KFA Legacy 18U 6-1, Renegades 16U 9-5, Hutchinson Legends Elite 16U 8-2 and the Wild 18U 7-1, before falling to the Kansas Fury 16U 5-0.

Against the Lightning Pride 18U, Emily Kvasnicka drove in three runs. Chana Wolfe struck out two for the win.

Against the KFA Legacy 18U, Onnie Revels drove in three runs. Skylre Stucky struck out three batters in three innings for the win. Annabelle McLaughlin finished the game for the save.

Against the Renegades, Kvasnicka drove in four runs, while McLaughlin drove in two runs. Revels pitched a complete-game win.

Against the Hutchinson Legends Elite, Alie Fuhrman drove in two runs. Sydney Friedli pitched a complete-game win.

Against the Wild, Kvasnicka had three hits and three RBIs. Cassie Albin drove in two runs. Wolfe struck out two in six innings for the win.

Against the Fury, Makenzie Maring had three hits. Wolfe took the loss, striking out five in 3.2 innings. McLaughlin finished the game.

The Heat is 7-5.

Thunder falls in finale

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder fell to the Tulsa Oilers 4-3 Saturday in the regular-season finale in ECHL play at the INTRUST Bank Arena.

Matt Lane scored two goals for Tulsa, including the game winner with 6:25 remaining in regulation. Alex Krommm and Garret Cockerill each added a goal for the Oilers. Cockerill also had an assist. Justin Taylor had two assists for the Oilers.

Devin Williams had 29 saves in goal for Tulsa.

Matteo Gennaro and Anthony Beauregard each had a goal with an assist for the Thunder. Stephen Johnson added a goal. Dean Stewart had two assists.

Evan Buitenhuis had 22 saves in goal for Wichita.

The Thunder ends the season 41-22-6-2, while Tulsa improves to 30-28-11-3. Tulsa finished fifth in the ECHL Western Conference, one spot out of a playoff berth.

Wichita finished in second in the conference, four points behind Allen.

Wichita will face third-place Fort Wayne in a best-of-five Kelly Cup conference semifinal series beginning at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at the Wichita Ice Center.

The schedule is listed below:

Western Conference Semifinals

(Best-of-Five Series)

Game 1 - Tuesday Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Game 2 - Wednesday Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Game 3 - Friday at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Game 4 - Saturday at Fort Wayne (if necessary), 6:30 p.m.

Game 5 - Monday, June 14 at Fort Wayne (if necessary), 6:30 p.m.

Wings crunch Cleveland in return

PARK CITY — The Wichita Wings returned to play after nearly a month, stopping the Cleveland Crunch 4-3 in overtime Saturday in Major Arena Soccer League 2 play at Hartman Arena.

Eduardo "Benji" Monreal scored two goals for Wichita, including the game winner 7:50 into overtime. with an assist from David Lucio.

Kurt Raney tied the game for Cleveland with 2:57 remaining in regulation with an assist from Ryan Minick.

Cleveland jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second quarter. Wichita then scored the next three goals.

Lucio finished with a goal and an assist. Kieran Laking added a goal. Frank Tayou had two assists.

Ma’Cain Spragling and Gabriel Pewu each had a goal for Cleveland.

Steven Hamersky had 17 saves in goal for Wichita. Liam Mcintosh had 15 saves in goal for Cleveland.

Wichita is 5-1 and returns to the top of the MASL2 standings. Cleveland drops to second place at 7-3.

Wichita hosts the 3-3 Amarillo Bombers at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Surge wins two of three

WICHITA — The Wichita Wind Surge won two of three weekend games against the Arkansas Travelers at Riverfront Stadium.

Wichita won 8-5 Friday in 10 innings and 6-4 Saturday, before falling 9-0 Sunday.

Sunday’s game was just the second time this season Wichita was shut out.

In Friday’s game, Jose Miranda hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th.

Ernie De La Trinidad went three for four hitting for Wichita with a two-run home run and three RBIs. Jake Schneider hit a home run for Arkansas. Bobby Honeyman had four hits with an RBI for Arkansas.

Yennier Cano improved to 3-0 with the win.

In Saturday’s game, Wichita scored five runs in the sixth inning to lead 5-1. Caleb Hamilton hit a three-run home run, finishing the day with two hits and four RBIs. Andrew Bechtold hit a solo home run.

David Masters had two hits, including a solo home run, for Arkansas.

Jordan Balazovic and Hector Lujan each had five strikeouts in 3.1 innings. Lujan posted the win. Calvin Faucher struck out three in 2.1 innings for the save. Devin Sweet struck out nine in 5.2 innings, taking the loss.

In Sunday’s game, Wichita fell behind 4-0 after three innings. Arkansas scored two more runs in the fifth inning and three runs in the seventh.

Stephan Wrenn and Honeyman each had two hits and three RBIs. Wrenn hit a two-run home run. Josh Morgan added a solo shot.

De La Trinidad and Aaron Whitefield each had two hits for Wichita.

Tyler Herb struck out eight batters in seven innings for the win. Chris Vallimont struck out six in three innings in the loss.

Wichita is 18-12 and leads Tulsa by a half game in the Double-A Central, North Division. Arkansas is 14-15.

Wichita plays a six-game series at Tulsa beginning Tuesday.

YOUTH BASEBALL

Leflore County Cardinals 14U 6, Royals 14U 1

WAR Baseball 5, Royals 14U 3

White Sandlot Sox 14U 3, Royals 14U 2

Sandlot Sox Black 14U 11, Royals 14U 2

Rampage 9, NBC Railers-Horton 12U 3

NBC Railers-Horton 12U 14, Bandits-Davis 1

NBC Railers-Horton 12U 14, Andover Tornadoes 11U 1

Wichita Aeros 12U 11, NBC Railers-Horton 12U 10

NBC Guyer 10, Newton Baseball Club Weeks 12U 7

SWBC Avenges 11U 16, Newton Baseball Club Weeks 12U 1

Maize Cobras 11U 12, Newton Baseball Club Weeks 12U 9

Mid-Kansas Babe Ruth League Wildcats 12, Lyons 4

Mid-Kansas Babe Ruth League Wildcats 10, Lyons 7