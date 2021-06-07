Former NHS coach takes honors

MAIZE — Longtime former Newton High School tennis coach Grant Scott was recently inducted into the Kansas Tennis Coaches Hall of Fame during the Class 5A state tournament in Maize.

Scott coached the NHS boys’ team for 13 years and the girls’ team for 12 years.

During that time, he coached numerous state and league medalists.

Scott also was a player at Newton High School under his father, longtime Railer coach Phil Scott, who also was honored by the KTCA.

