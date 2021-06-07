Senior Knights 1-3 in opening series

The Kansan

The Newton American Legion Post 2 Senior Knights baseball team opened the season, dropping three of four games against the Salina Falcons.

Friday in Salina, Newton fell 6-5 and 9-1. Sunday at Klein-Scott Field, Newton won the first game 5-3 and dropped the second game 12-5.

In Sunday’s first game, Salina scored three runs in the fourth inning, all with two outs. Ethan Bolen hit an RBI single. A run scored on an error and a run scored on a wild pitch.

Newton came back with five runs in the fifth inning. Newton scored a run on an error. Andrew Barron hit an RBI single. The tying run scored on a wild pitch. Griff Davis grounded into a fielder’s choice to score a run and put Newton in the lead. Ryan Ruggerio drove in a run on a single.

Barron, Trev Golubski and Ruggerio each had two hits for the Knights.

Mason Gary went three for four hitting for Salina. Bolen finished two for three. Nick Clayson went two for four.

Newton starter Ian Akers struck out seven in four innings. Luke Boston pitched the fifth inning for the win. Cade Valdez pitched the final two innings, striking out three, for the save.

Jayton Mathis took the loss for Salina, striking out six in 4.1 innings. Devonte Keim Owens finished the game.

In the second game Sunday, Newton jumped out 4-0 after three innings. Salina came back with two runs in the fourth inning, taking the lead with three runs in the fifth. Salina put things away with seven runs in the seventh inning.

The Knights scored a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Parker Benoit went two for four hitting for Salina with three RBIs. Nick Schutz also drove in three runs. Brycen Mitchell went two for four with an RBI.

Griff Davis drove in two runs for Newton.

Jarrett Pittenger pitched three scoreless innings for Salina for the win, striking out two. Starter Ty Miller struck out three in three innings. Kade Barber finished the game.

Newton starter Blaze Bradshaw allowed three hits with a strikeout in three innings. Ryan Ruggerio took the loss for Newton, striking out two in 1.1 innings. Andrew Barron struck out three in 2.1 innings. Trev Golubski finished the game with a strikeout.

In Friday’s first game, Newton trailed 4-3 after two innings. In the top of the sixth, Owen Mick tied the game with an RBI single. Luke Boston stole home to put the Knights in the lead.

Clayton hit an RBI single for Salina in the seventh to tie the game. With one out, Zach Redding singled to score the winning run.

Benoit went two for four hitting for Salina with three RBIs.

Schutz pitched the seventh inning for the win for Salina. Valdez took the loss for Newton.

The second game Friday was called after five innings on the eight-run rule.

Tied 1-1 after the first inning, Salina scored in every inning but the third.

Peyton Jones pitched a complete game for Salina, striking out five.

Joe Slechta took the loss for the Knights, striking out three in three innings.

Benoit went two for three with three RBIs for Salina. Barber went two for three with an RBI.

Luke Boston hit for an RBI for Newton.

Friday’s games

First game

Newton;030;002;0;—;5;10;5

Salina;220;000;2;—;6;7;1

G.Davis, Valdez (L) 5 and Ruggerio; Bell, Cooper 5, Schutz (W) 7 and Bolen.

Second game

Newton;100;00;—;1;5;1

Salina;120;24;—;9;11;2

Slechta (L), Barron 4, Golubski 5 and Boston; Jones (W) and Bolen.

Sunday’s games

First game

Salina;000;300;0;—;3;8;2

Newton;000;050;x;—;5;7;1

Mathis (L), Keim-Owens 5 and Bolen; Akers, Boston (W) 5, Valdez (S) 6 and Ruggerio.

Second game

Salina;000;230;7;—;12;9;3

Newton;103;000;1;—;5;5;2

Miller, Pittenger (W) 4, Barber 7 and Bolen; Bradshaw, Ruggerio (L) 4, Barron 5, Golubski 7 and Boston, Ruggerio 6.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com.