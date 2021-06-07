Rebels swept by Twins in opening series

DERBY — The Newton Rebels dropped all five games to the Derby Twins in the opening series of the season in Sunflower Collegiate League play.

During the weekend, the Rebels fell 13-3 Friday at Klein-Scott Field and 5-1 Saturday in Derby. Friday’s game was called in seven innings on the eight-run rule.

In Friday’s game, Derby scored in every innings but the seventh. Derby led 6-2 after the first inning.

Jacob Lindemann threw seven innings for Derby, striking out nine, for the win. Cy Murphy struck out two in two innings.

Rocco Armeni struck out five in four innings in the loss. D.J. Vergini struck out three in 1.2 innings.

Nicholas Thibodeau went three for four hitting for Derby, driving in three runs. Chuck Ingram went two for five.

Andrew Brautman and Cory Mason each went two for four hitting for Newton.

In Saturday’s game, the Twins jumped out 4-0 after two innings, adding a run in the fifth.

Newton scored in the sixth inning on a Justin Barnes home run. Barnes finished with three of Newton’s six hits.

Nick Lopez had a home run and three RBIs for Derby. Jack Torsian went three for four with a home run.

Riley Taylor struck out eight in six innings for the win. Murphy Bostick struck out two in 1.2 innings.

Collin Rabe took the loss for Newton.

The Rebels opened a five-game series against Great Bend at 7 p.m. Monday.

Friday’s game

Derby;611;120;0;—;13;9;2

Newton;200;000;1;—;3;8;3

Lindemann (W, 1-0), Murphy 6 and Thibodeau; Armeni (L, 0-1), Vergini 5 and Claassen, Doshier, Allen. Time — 2:17.

Saturday's game

Newton;000;001;000;—;1;6;3

Derby;130;010;00x;—;5;11;1

Rabe (L, ), Maley 2, Jacobs 5, Gillig 6, Frazier 8 and Allen, Armeni; Taylor (W, ), Shephard 7, Bostick 7, Fukuda 9 and Baker. HR — N: Barnes (1). D: Torosian (1), Lopez (1).