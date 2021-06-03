Sports Calendar

The Kansan

June 5 through 13, All times Central

NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Check with individual schools about attendance procedures and ticket information.

Saturday, June 5

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Derby 7 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Kansas City 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Minnesota @ Kansas City 3:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Arkansas @ Wichita 6:05 p.m.

PRO INDOOR SOCCER — Cleveland @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 6

PRO BASEBALL — Minnesota @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Arkansas @ Wichita 1:05 p.m.

Monday, June 7

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Great Bend @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 8:38 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

INDOOR PRO FOOTBALL — Wichita @ Wyoming 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Great Bend 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 8:38 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Great Bend @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 8:38 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City, ESPN), Wichita @ Tulsa 12:05 p.m.

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — St. Louis Scott Gallagher @ FC Wichita (M 7 p.m., Wichita Trinity Academy).

Thursday, June 10

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Oakland 8:40 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 11

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Great Bend @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO INDOOR SOCCER — Amarillo @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Oakland 8:40 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 12

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Great Bend 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Oakland 3:07 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Austin FC @ Sporting Kansas City 2 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus), Houston Dash @ Kansas City NWSL 1 p.m. (Paramount+).

PRO INDOOR SOCCER — Amarillo @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO INDOOR FOOTBALL — Dodge City @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — FC Wichita @ Green Bay Voyagers (M 7 p.m.), St. Louis @ FC Wichita (W 7 p.m., Stryke Field).

Sunday, June 13

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Haysville @ Newton 6 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Oakland 3:07 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Tulsa 1:05 p.m.

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please fax it to the Kansan at (316) 283-2471 or e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, call the Kansan at (316) 804-7731.