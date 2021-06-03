Sports briefs

The Kansan

Artaz takes KBCA honors

Bethel College men’s basketball coach Jayson Artaz has been named the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Four-Year Men’s College Coach of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

"This is an exciting award for me as a Kansas high school graduate," Artaz said. "This award is a testament to the players in our program and the staff here with Eric, Cody, and Ryan. I am appreciative of the success that we were able to have this past season and am thankful to the KBCA for this honor."

Artaz helped lead Bethel to a 21-7 season, 16-4 in KCAC play. It was the most wins in a season for Bethel since the 1955-56 season. The team won both the KCAC regular-season and post-season tournament finals. The team also reached the round of 16 in the NAIA National Tournament for the first time in school history.

The team finished 18th in the NAIA final poll.

He also was named the KCAC Coach of the Year. Player Jaylon Scott was named KCAC Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year an a first-team NAIA All-American.

Bethel teams cited

WICHITA — The Bethel College competitive dance team and football teams have been named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Champions of Character team for the 2020-21 school year.

"The Bethel Dance Team has showed integrity this season pushing forward with the pandemic and dealing with team members being quarantined," Bethel coach Kiley McCord said. "The team also showed how well they can come together and not give up. Mid-season, the team lost their coach and a new coach came in (and) the team showed resilience and was ready to grow and learn without hesitation. The team was welcoming and has been disciplined, even when expectations changed from previous coaching. The girls seized the opportunity to step up and grow in a short amount of time. They showed this at the first competition by moving up three spots to third place from the previous year."

Service projects for the BC football team included:

• Participating in Bethel College Service Day

• Re-painting recess equipment at local schools

• Removing downed tree limbs from the homes of elderly citizens

• Delivering meals to students quarantined due to COVID-19

• Assisted families of freshman students during move-in day

• Leading worship at Bethel Worship Center

2020-2021 Football Champions of Character Student-Athletes are:

Joey Stark, Avila, sr., Seattle

Drannon Lenox, Bethel, so., Norman, Okla.

Brent Allan, Friends, jr., Crystal River, Fla.

Nolan Jones, Kansas Wesleyan, jr., Plainville

Dalton Womack, McPherson, jr., Cushing, Okla.

William Wallace, Ottawa, sr., Strasburg, Colo.

Marcus Richard, Southwestern, sr., Pearland, Texas

Ethan Richardson, Sterling, jr., Wichita

Parker Folks, Tabor, Jr., Clay Center

All-ECHL teams named

PRINCETON, N.J. — Below are the All-ECHL teams for the 2020-21 season as named by the ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations officials and media:

First Team

G – Jake Hildebrand, Florida Everblades (39 gp, 23-10-4, 2.41 GAA, .924 save pct.)

D – Samuel Jardine, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (65 gp, 3g, 40a, 43 pts.)

D – Les Lancaster, Allen Americans (70 gp, 26g, 35a, 61 pts.)

F – Anthony Beauregard, Wichita Thunder (62 gp, 22g, 49a, 71 pts.)

F – Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears (69 gp, 27g, 46a, 73 pts.)

F – John McCarron, Florida Everblades (65 gp, 30g, 37a, 67 pts.)

Second Team

G – Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita Thunder (27 gp, 16-6-4, 2.29 GAA, .931 save pct.)

D – Matt Register, Allen Americans (64 gp, 5g, 46a, 51 pts.)

D – Dean Stewart, Wichita Thunder (52 gp, 6g, 29a, 35 pts.)

F – Tyler Coulter, Rapid City Rush (66 gp, 23g, 37a, 60 pts.)

F – Peter Quenneville, Rapid City Rush (66 gp, 27g, 40a, 67 pts.)

F – Cole Ully, South Carolina Stingrays (54 gp, 22g, 36a, 58 pts.)

2020-21 ECHL All-Rookie Team

G – Evan Weninger, Wichita Thunder (29 gp, 16-8-4, 2.65 GAA, .925 save pct.)

D – Ben Finkelstein, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (33 gp, 11g, 21a, 32 pts.)

D – Dean Stewart, Wichita Thunder (52 gp, 6g, 29a, 35 pts.)

F – Matthew Boucher, Utah Grizzlies (56 gp, 23g, 26a, 49 pts.)

F – Jay Dickman, Wichita Thunder (69 gp, 19g, 28a, 47 pts.)

F – Joseph Garreffa, Orlando Solar Bears (56 gp, 12g, 28a, 40 pts.)

Thunder falls to Allen

ALLEN, Texas — The Wichita Thunder fell to the Allen Americans 3-1 Wednesday in ECHL play at the Allen Events Center.

Wichita scored in the first period on a goal by Alex Peters with assists from Riley McCord and Stephen Johnson.

Allen tied the game in the second period on a goal by Brett Neumann with assists from Terrance Amorosa and Josh Lammon. The Americans took the lead 3:05 into the third period on a goal by Steven Owre with an assist from Corey Mackin. Eighty-six seconds later, Les Lancaster scored with assists from Chad Butcher and Mackin.

Allen outshot Wichita 40-31. Jake Paterson had 30 saves in goal for Allen. Evan Weninger had 37 saves in goal for Wichita.

Allen is 43-23-3-1, while Wichita is 41-21-6-2. The two teams are tied for first in the ECHL Western Conference with a .643 percentage and 90 points each.

Wichita ends the regular season at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Kansas City.

According to a Thunder release, playoff tickets are now available.

THUNDER EXTENDS RAMSEY’S CONTRACT — The Wichita Thunder extended the contract of Wichita Thunder head coach Bruce Ramsey. Terms of the contract were not disclosed. In his second season, Ramsey led the Thunder to its best regular season since joining the ECHL. The team also qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

“I'm thrilled that Bruce will be remaining with the Thunder,” said general manager Joel T. Lomurno. “Not only has he done a remarkable job this season, but he is well-liked and respected by his players, the Thunder staff and fans, as well as his ECHL peers. We look forward to building on the success of this season well into the future.”

"I'm very excited to be staying to Wichita," Ramsay said. "I'd like to thank the Steven Brothers, Joel and the Wichita Thunder family for all the support that I've received throughout the year. It's been a fantastic season and I look forward to see what the future holds and how we can build on this year."

YOUTH BASEBALL

Buhler Nationals-Konrade 11, Newton Railers 8U 0

Buhler Nationals-Konrade 9, Newton Railers 8U 0

NBC Railers-Horton 12U 10, Legends-Walker 3