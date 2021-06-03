Rebels drop two to Twins

The Kansan

DERBY — The Newton Rebels dropped a pair of games to the Derby Twins Wednesday and Thursday.

The Rebels fell 8-0 Wednesday at Klein-Scott Field and 11-10 Thursday at Panther Field.

In Wednesday’s game, Derby took a 1-0 lead in the third inning, scoring four runs in the sixth and three runs in the eighth.

Spencer Cochran threw seven innings of three-hit ball for Derby, walking three and striking out five. Karson Shephard struck out three in the eighth inning. Colten Nelson struck out one and walked one in the ninth.

Ricky Hockett took the loss for Newton, striking out four and walking three in five innings. Four of the eight runs Newton gave up were unearned.

Nick Lopez drove in two runs for Derby. Jack Torosian went three for four hitting.

In Thursday’s game, Newton trailed 10-4 after four innings. Newton came back with two runs in the fifth and four runs in the sixth. Derby scored a run in the bottom of the seventh and held Newton off for the final two innings.

Cade Baker went two for three for Derby with three RBIs. Kirk Woolf went three for four with two RBIs. Nicholas Thibodeau hit a home run and drove in two runs. Chuck Ingram also drove in two runs with three hits, including a home run.

Aldan Corrigan drove in three runs for Newton. Andrew Brautman went two for six with two RBIs.

Zach Travino took the win for Derby. Kade Schultz took the loss for Newton.

Derby is 3-0, while Newton is 0-3.

Wednesday’s game

Derby;001;004;030;—;8;11;2

Newton;000;000;000;—;0;3;2

Cochran (W, 1-0), Shephard 8, Nelson 9 and Lopez, Thibodeau; Hockett (L, 0-1), Maley 6, Gillig 7, Frazier 8, Vergini 9 and Allen. Time — 2:47.

Thursday’s game

Newton;011;220;400;—;10;11;3

Derby;013;600;10x;—;11;12;5

Rector, Rabe 3, Sears 4, Gillig 4, Schultz (L, 0-1) 7, Frazier 7 and Allen; Wolf, Farmer 4, Nelson 5, Trevino (W, 1-0) 7 and Baker. HR — D: Ingram (1), Thibodeau (1). Time — 3:17.