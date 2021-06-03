Pringle Jr. named BC women's coach

Bethel College named Derrick Pringle Jr. as its new women’s basketball coach.

Pringle Jr. succeeds Drew Johnson, who left after four seasons to become the head women’s coach at NCAA Division II Newman University.

Pringle Jr. is the 14th coach for the Threshers, with the program dating back to 1973.

"Derek was a candidate that stood out amongst a very strong application pool from the very beginning," Bethel athletic director Tony Hoops said. "His experience and knowledge of the NAIA and women's basketball will be a great addition to Bethel College."

Pringle Jr. served as women’s basketball coach and assistant athletic director at Simpson University, an NAIA and National Christian College Athletic Association member school in Redding, Calif.

"I first would like to thank Director of Athletics Tony Hoops and the search committee for giving me the opportunity to lead this incredible program," stated Pringle. "It's an honor and privilege to coach at a strong academic and athletic school such as Bethel."

Pringle Jr. coached Redding to 11 top-four finishes in the California Pacific Conference. His 2018-19 team finished 19-12, the best season in school history.

He coached five NCCAA and Cal Pac freshmen of the year and a newcomer of the year. He also coached three NAIA and NCCAA All-Americans. Three of his teams were named conference Champions of Character.

Pringle Jr. said he was drawn to Bethel because the school provided him with the “ability to incorporate my faith and my passion for the game of basketball."

At Simpson, Pringle Jr. oversaw the school’s chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, was a member of the school’s diversity committee and was supervisor of the Black Student Union.

From 2005 to 2007, Pringle Jr. was head men’s basketball coach at Puget Sound Christian College, which he led to the NCCAA West Region Semifinals in 2007.

Hoops added that Pringle Jr.’s "personality, work ethic, faith, and family emphasis is a perfect fit" for the Bethel athletic department.

"He's a very committed coach as seen within his long tenure at Simpson,” Hoops said. “I’m excited to see him build upon the recent success of our women's basketball program to be able to sustain this excellence over a long period of time."

Pringle Jr. graduated from Puget Sound Christian College with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He will graduate this summer with a master’s degree in education from Simpson University.

He inherits a team that finished 16-10 last season, 16-6 in KCAC play. The team finished second in the KCAC regular-season standings and fell in the quarterfinals of the KCAC post-season tournament. The Threshers reached the NAIA national tournament for the first time in school history. Bethel loses three seniors, with just one starter.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com