Rebels fall in league opener

The Kansan

DERBY — The Newton Rebels opened Sunflower Collegiate League play with a 4-1 loss to the Derby Twins Tuesday in Derby.

Newton scored in the top of the first when Andrew Brautman led off the game with a home run.

Derby came back with two runs in the second inning, a run in the fifth and another in the seventh. Three of the four Derby runs were unearned, thanks to three Rebel errors.

Jack Torosian drove in a run for Derby.

Brautman went two for four hitting for Newton. Rylan Wallingford went two for three hitting.

Megumi Fukuda pitched six innings for Derby to claim the win, allowing a run on one hit with five walks and 12 strikeouts. Cy Murphy, Karson Shephard and Zach Trevino each pitched an inning with Trevino picking up the save. Shephard struck out three and Trevino struck out two.

Carson Jacobs took the loss for the Rebels, lasting 4.2 innings and allowing no earned runs on one hit with four walks and five strikeouts. Collin Rabe and Zach Gillig each pitched 1.2 innings. Gillig struck out three.

The two teams play through Saturday with Wednesday and Friday’s games at Klein-Scott Field and Thursday and Saturday’s games at Panther Park in Derby.

Newton;100;000;000;—;1;4;3

Derby;020;010;10x;—;4;3;0

Jacobs (L, 0-1), Rabe 5, Gillig 7 and Doshier; Fukuda (W, 1-0), Murphy 7, Shephard 8, Trevino (S, ) 9 and Baker. HR — N: Brautman (1).