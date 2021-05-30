Sports briefs

Ware debuts with Slammers

JOLIET, Ill. — While the Sedgwick Cardinal baseball team was busy making history at the state tournament, one of the team’s most noted alumni — Brylie Ware — made his debut with the Joliet Slammers of the independent, professional Frontier League.

Ware, a graduate of Sedgwick High School and the University of Oklahoma, was drafted in 2019 by the St. Louis Cardinals.

He played a season with the State College Spikes of the short-season Class A New York-Penn League, hitting .197 in 51 games with a home run and 24 RBIs. In 2020, he was called up to the Peoria Chiefs of the Class A Midwest League, but the season was canceled and he was released.

He played last season for the Nerds Herd in the City of Champions Cup, hitting .301 in 22 games, with 12 RBIs.

He was signed by the Slammers for this season. In his debut on Thursday, Ware had two hits in four at-bats.

BC claims medals at nationals

GULF SHORES, Ala. — The Bethel College men’s track team claimed a pair of medals in the NAIA nationals Wednesday through Friday in Gulf Shores.

The team of Trey Palmer, Kemroy Cupid, Amorndre Schumpert-Street and Evan DePriest placed seventh in the 4x100-meter relay in 42.67, earning the four All-America honors.

Cupid finished seventh in the 200-meter dash in 21.25.

In the 100-meter dash, Trey Palmer finished ninth in 10.46, missing the finals by .001 seconds. Cupid finished in 11th in 10.47.

Doane and Madonna tied for first in the team standings with 44 points. Indiana Tech inished third at 43, followed by Westmont at 38 and Southeastern at 34.

Bethel scored four points.

YOUTH SOFTBALL

Arkansas Dingers 14, G2 Heat Llamas 18U 12

G2 Heat Llamas 18U 5, Nemesis 4

G2 Heat Llamas 18U 5, TBD 4

West Texas Fury 8, G2 Heat Llamas 18U 6

Southern Storm Storm 16U 9, G2 Heat Llamas 18U 0

YOUTH BASEBALL

McPherson Jr. Pups 12U 10, Hesston Swathers 12U 1

Hesston Swathers 12U 3, Salina Kings 12U 2

Hesston Swathers 12U 16, Salina Pirates 12U 1

SWBC Avengers 11U 3, NBC Railers-Horton 12U 1

Legends-Walker 3, NBC Railers-Horton 1

316 Akred 11U 8, NBC Railers-Horton 4

Greys 8, NBC Railers-Horton 0

Royals 14U 4, 316 Elite Baty 0

Royals 14U 12, Central Kansas Crushers 14 0