Brown finishes 1-2 at Class 2A state track

WICHITA — A 1-2 finisher for the Remington Broncos was the highlight of the area schools in the Class 2A state track meet Saturday at Cessna Stadium in Wichita.

Remington High School senior Asher Brown won the 3,200-meter run and took second in the 1,600-meter run.

Asher Brown won the 3,200-meter run in 9:50.13 and took second in the 1,600-meter run in 4:34.26.

Brown spent most of the 3,200 in second place, taking the lead with just under two laps to go. The finish resembled the 100-meter dash with Gabriel Friess of Hoxie and Kamryn Golub of Stanton County on his flanks down the stretch.

“With 800 left I saw that (leader Wyndom Giefer of Trego Community) was hurting,” Asher Brown said. “I just focused on his back, slowly made progress on him and kept that lead all the way across. I was worried that they would get me at the 150- to 100-meter mark. I knew there were going to be some guys coming after me. I hung through and I was happy about that.”

In the 1,600, Asher Brown was fifth after three laps, but moved up three places in the final lap. He fell to Gavin Brady of league rival Ell-Saline by 1.77 seconds.

“I went into it not putting a lot of stress on myself,” Asher Brown said. “I was just going out to run. I was happy with second in this race. This was a season PR from last week’s race. It was four-seconds off my all-time time. The 3,200 was my all-time PR by, I think, 30 seconds from last week and one or two seconds over my all-time PR.”

Despite losing his junior season to COVID-19, Asher Brown said he was able to stay active and in shape.

“I was able to go out with a few guys from the Wichita area,” he said. “There were some kids from 5A and 6A schools, and I did some time trials with them. It was tough not to have an actual season, but it was nice to be able to race some people.”

Asher Brown is signed to compete in cross country and triathlon at NCAA Division II Newman University in Wichita.

“I’m really excited to try something new,” he said. “I did competitive swimming when I was younger. I’ve gone down to the Y some this past season. I’ve gotten better swimming. I’ve got running down. That’s my best sport out of the three. Biking, I have a triathlon bike, but I’m going to do a lot of work on it in the summer. It will be the hardest, but I think it will be doable.”

In the girls’ team competition, Garden Plain won the team competition over Stanton County 108-48. Valley Heights was third in 44, followed by Bennington at 34 and Berean Academy at 32.

Moundridge tied for 20th at 13, Sedgwick tied for 27th at eight and Remington tied for 32nd at five.

In the boys’ team competition, Garden Plain won with 73 points. Kansas City was second at 44, followed by Oakley at 37, Hoxie at 35 and Moundridge and Wichita County at 33.

Berean Academy was ninth at 26, Remington was 13th at 22 and Sedgwick was 40th at two.

For the Moundridge boys, the team of Corbin Unruh, Garrett Doherty, Landon Kaufman and MacKaleb Unruh won the 4x100-meter relay in 44.22.

The team of MacKaleb Unruh, Kaufman, Logan Churchill and Caleb Samland finished third in the 4x800-meter relay in 8:23.88.

The team of Corbin Unruh, Garrett Doherty, Kaufman and MacKaleb Unruh finished third in the 4x400-meter relay in 3:13.13.

Corbin Unruh took second in the 200-meter dash in 22.60 and sixth in the 100-meter dash in 11.53.

For the Moundridge girls, Myiah Logue took second in the triple jump in 36-6 1/4, missing the state title by 1 3/4 inches. Logue finished fourth in the long jump in 16-4.

The Berean Academy team of Andrew Janzen, Chase Wiebe, Gavin Tucker and Trey Topham won the 4x800-meter relay in 8:37.90.

Micah Busenitz finished fourth in the pole vault in 12-0.

Janzen finished fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:02.38, followed by Topham in 13th in 2:08.00.

The team of Janzen, Wiebe, Devin Busenitz and Topham finished sixth in the 4x400-meter relay in 3:34.38.

The Berean boys claimed a pair of medals in the 3,200-meter run. Eli Nord finished seventh in 10:08.53 and Andrew Harder placed eighth in 10:09.65.

In the 1,600-meter run, Tucker finished ninth in 4:45.52, one spot out of a medal. Harder finished 14th in 4:59.30.

Austin Thiessen finished 11th in the javelin in 148-6.

Tokiwa Armstrong finished 16th in the 400-meter dash in 56.39.

For the Berean girls, the team of Flora Morgan, Lillie Veer, Teagan Smith and Sonya Zimmerman finished second in the 4x800-meter relay in 10:09.99.

Zimmerman took second in the 800-meter run in 2:25.43.

The Berean girls claimed two medals in the javelin. Lillie Veer placed third in 118-3, while Miranda Wiebe was seventh in 108-0.

Sophie Dugger finished fourth in the pole vault in 9-6

The team of Kessa Case, Wiebe, Dugger, Katherine Harms took seventh in the 4x100-meter relay in 52.55. The team of Flora Morgan, Wiebe, Veer and Zimmerman finished eighth in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:19.79.

Sally Wine finished 11th in the discus in 110-6.

Remington’s Toby Lewis finished fifth in the 400-meter dash in 52.47.

The team of Owen Thiel, Brody Lewis, David Fasnacht and Toby Lewis finished 14th in the 4x100-meter relay in 46.63.

For the Remington girls, Ellie Van Zelfden took sixth in the 1,600-meter run in 5:29.54.

Lucy Brown took seventh in the 3,200-meter run in 12:23.57, followed by teammate Audrey Van Zelfden in 11th in 12:50.23.

The team of Lucy Brown, Ava Klaassen, Audrey Van Zelfden and Ellie Van Zelfden finished 11th in the 4x800-meter relay in 10:46.93.

Ellie Van Zelfden finished ninth in the 800-meter run in 2:31.10.

Eva Hilgenfeld finished 11th in the high jump at 4-8.

The team of Cora Thiel, Desiree Ingalsbe, Lily Hilgenfeld and Ellie Van Zelfden finished 14th in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:32.30.

The Sedgwick Cardinal girls received two medals when Addison Fitch placed fourth in the 400-meter dash in 1:02.43 and sixth in the 200-meter dash in 27.32.

Sedgwick’s Alexa Scarlett missed a medal in the long jump by a tie-breaker, finishing ninth in 15-6 1/2.

Ryan Stucky scored for the boys, finishing seventh in the 800-meter run in 2:05.41.

Class 2A State Track

Area results

(BA-Berean Academy, M-Moundridge, R-Remington, S-Sedgwick)

GIRLS

Javelin — 3. Lillie Veer BA 118-3, 7. Miranda Wiebe BA 108-0.

Long jump — 4. Myiah Logue M 16-4, 9. Alexa Scarlett S 15-6 1/2.

Pole vault — 4. Sophie Dugger BA 9-6.

Triple jump — 2. Myiah Logue M 36-6 1/4.

High jump — 11. Eva Hilgenfeld R 4-8.

Discus — 11. Sally Wine BA 110-6.

3,200-m. run — 7. Lucy Brown R 12:23.57, 11. Audrey Van Zelfden R 12:50.23.

4x800-m. relay — 2. Berean Academy (Flora Morgan, Lillie Veer, Teagan Smith, Sonya Zimmerman) 10:09.99, 11. Remington (Lucy Brown, Ava Klaassen, Audrey Van Zelfden, Ellie Van Zelfden) 10:46.93.

100-m. dash — 15. Cora Thiel R 13.68.

1,600-m. run — 6. Ellie Van Zelfden R 5:29.54.

4x100-m. relay — 7. Berean Academy (Kessa Case, Miranda Wiebe, Sophie Dugger, Katherine Harms) 52.55.

400-m. dash — 4. Addison Fitch S 1:02.43.

800-m. run — 2. Sonya Zimmerman BA 2:25.43, 9. Ellie Van Zelfden R 2:31.10,

200-m. dash — 6. Addison Fitch S 27.32.

4x400-m. relay — 8. Berean Academy (Flora Morgan, Miranda Wiebe, Lillie Veer, Sonya Zimmerman) 4:19.79, 14. Remington (Cora Thiel, Desiree Ingalsbe, Lily Hilgenfeld, Ellie Van Zelfden) 4:32.30.

BOYS

Pole vault — 4. Micah Busenitz BA 12-6.

Javelin — 11. Austin Thiessen BA 148-6.

3,200-m. run — 1. Asher Brown R 9:50.13, 7. Eli Nord BA 10:08.53, 8. Andrew Harder BA 10:09.65.

4x800-m. relay — 1. Berean Academy (Andrew Janzen, Chase Wiebe, Gavin Tucker, Trey Topham) 8:18.13, 3. Moundridge (MacKaleb Unruh, Landon Kaufman, Logan Churchill, Caleb Samland) 8:23.88.

100-m. dash — 6. Corbin Unruh M 11.53.

1,600-m. run — 2. Asher Brown R 4:34.26, 9. Gavin Tucker BA 4:45.52, 14. Andrew Harder BA 4:59.30.

4x100-m. relay — 1. Moundridge (Corbin Unruh, Garrett Doherty, Landon Kaufman, MacKaleb Unruh) 44.22, 14. Remington (Owen Thiel, Brody Lewis, David Fasnacht, Toby Lewis) 46.53.

400-m. dash — 5. Toby Lewis R 52.47, 16. Tokiwa Armstrong BA 56.39.

800-m. run — 4. Andrew Janzen BA 2:02.38, 7. Ryan Stucky S 2:05.41, 13. Trey Topham BA 2:08.00.

200-m. dash — 2. Corbin Unruh M 22.60.

4x400-m. relay — 3. Moundridge (Landon Kaufman, MacKaleb Unruh, Garrett Doherty, Caleb Samland) 3:33.13, 6. Berean Academy (Andrew Janzen, Chase Wiebe, Devin Busenitz, Trey Topham) 3:34.38.

