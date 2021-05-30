Goessel boys claim point at Class 1A state track
WICHITA — The Goessel High School boys’ track team claimed a medal Saturday in the Class 1A state championships at Cessna Stadium.
The team of Grant Bryant, Lucas Wiens, Jacob Wiens and Kacen Smith scored a point, taking eighth in the 4x100-meter relay in 45.96.
The team of Jacob Schrag, Nathaniel Zogleman, Timothy Schrag and Ben Olson placed 12th in the 4x800-meter relay in 9:03.90.
Caleb Burkholder finished tied for 12th in the high jump in 5-8.
Lucas Wiens finished 14th in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 43.93.
Dylan Riley finished 15th in the 400-meter dash in 56.73.
The Goessel boys tied for 53rd in the team standings with a point.
Hanover won with 55 points. Madison was second with 48. Osborne was third with 42.
For the Goessel girls, Cheyenne Sawyer took ninth in the 100-meter high hurdles in 17.58. Sawyer finished 11th in the 300-meter low hurdles in 49.60.
Riley Graber finished 12th in the high jump in 4-8.
The team of Jaicee Griffin, Rylee Walker, Alece Lehrman and Emily Flaming finished 16th in the 4x800-meter relay in 12:10.65.
The team of Raechel Boese, Flaming, Sawyer and Elizabeth Schmucker finished 16th in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:33.39.
For the Peabody-Burns boys, Jacob Partridge finished 11th in the long jump in 19-4 1/2.
In the discus, Gage Branson of Peabody-Burns finished 10th in 125-11. In the discus, Branson was 16th in 38-9.
Burrton’s Icyanna Bailey finished 12th in the girls’ discus in 93-4. Kirsten Dold finished 13th in the long jump in 14-10 3/4.
The team of McKinsie Hoopes, Dold, Bailey and Olivia Perkins finished 15th in the 4x100-meter relay in 54.99.
Class 1A State Track
Area results
(B-Burrton, G-Goessel, PB-Peabody-Burns)
GIRLS
High jump — 12. Riley Graber G 4-8.
Discus — 12. Icyanna Bailey B 93-4.
Long jump — 13. Kirsten Dold B 14-10 3/4.
4x800-m. run — 16. Goessel (Jaicee Griffin, Rylee Walker, Alece Lehrman, Emily Flaming) 12:10.65.
100-m. HH — 9. Cheyenne Sawyer H 17.58.
4x100-m. relay — 15. Burrton (McKinsie Hoopes, Kirsten Dold, Icyanna Bailey, Olivia Perkins) 54.99.
300-m. LH — 11. Cheyenne Sawyer G 49.60.
4x400-m. relay — 16. Goessel (Raechel Boese, Emily Flaming, Cheyenne Sawyer, Elizabeth Schmucker) 4:33.39.
BOYS
Discus — 10. Gage Branson PB 125-11.
Shot put — 16. Gage Branson PB 38-9.
High jump — 12. Caleb Burkholder G 5-8.
Long jump — 11. Jacob Partridge PB 19-5 1/2.
4x800-m. relay — 12. Goessel (Jacob Schrag, Nathaniel Zogleman, Timothy Schrag, Ben Olson) 9:03.90.
4x100-m. relay — 8. Goessel (Grant Bryant, Lucas Wiens, Jacob Wiens, Kacen Smith) 45.96.
400-m. dash — 15. Dylan Riley G 57.21.
300-m. IH — 14. Lucas Wiens G 43.93.
