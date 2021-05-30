Goessel boys claim point at Class 1A state track

WICHITA — The Goessel High School boys’ track team claimed a medal Saturday in the Class 1A state championships at Cessna Stadium.

The team of Grant Bryant, Lucas Wiens, Jacob Wiens and Kacen Smith scored a point, taking eighth in the 4x100-meter relay in 45.96.

The team of Jacob Schrag, Nathaniel Zogleman, Timothy Schrag and Ben Olson placed 12th in the 4x800-meter relay in 9:03.90.

Caleb Burkholder finished tied for 12th in the high jump in 5-8.

Lucas Wiens finished 14th in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 43.93.

Dylan Riley finished 15th in the 400-meter dash in 56.73.

The Goessel boys tied for 53rd in the team standings with a point.

Hanover won with 55 points. Madison was second with 48. Osborne was third with 42.

For the Goessel girls, Cheyenne Sawyer took ninth in the 100-meter high hurdles in 17.58. Sawyer finished 11th in the 300-meter low hurdles in 49.60.

Riley Graber finished 12th in the high jump in 4-8.

The team of Jaicee Griffin, Rylee Walker, Alece Lehrman and Emily Flaming finished 16th in the 4x800-meter relay in 12:10.65.

The team of Raechel Boese, Flaming, Sawyer and Elizabeth Schmucker finished 16th in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:33.39.

For the Peabody-Burns boys, Jacob Partridge finished 11th in the long jump in 19-4 1/2.

In the discus, Gage Branson of Peabody-Burns finished 10th in 125-11. In the discus, Branson was 16th in 38-9.

Burrton’s Icyanna Bailey finished 12th in the girls’ discus in 93-4. Kirsten Dold finished 13th in the long jump in 14-10 3/4.

The team of McKinsie Hoopes, Dold, Bailey and Olivia Perkins finished 15th in the 4x100-meter relay in 54.99.

Class 1A State Track

Area results

(B-Burrton, G-Goessel, PB-Peabody-Burns)

GIRLS

High jump — 12. Riley Graber G 4-8.

Discus — 12. Icyanna Bailey B 93-4.

Long jump — 13. Kirsten Dold B 14-10 3/4.

4x800-m. run — 16. Goessel (Jaicee Griffin, Rylee Walker, Alece Lehrman, Emily Flaming) 12:10.65.

100-m. HH — 9. Cheyenne Sawyer H 17.58.

4x100-m. relay — 15. Burrton (McKinsie Hoopes, Kirsten Dold, Icyanna Bailey, Olivia Perkins) 54.99.

300-m. LH — 11. Cheyenne Sawyer G 49.60.

4x400-m. relay — 16. Goessel (Raechel Boese, Emily Flaming, Cheyenne Sawyer, Elizabeth Schmucker) 4:33.39.

BOYS

Discus — 10. Gage Branson PB 125-11.

Shot put — 16. Gage Branson PB 38-9.

High jump — 12. Caleb Burkholder G 5-8.

Long jump — 11. Jacob Partridge PB 19-5 1/2.

4x800-m. relay — 12. Goessel (Jacob Schrag, Nathaniel Zogleman, Timothy Schrag, Ben Olson) 9:03.90.

4x100-m. relay — 8. Goessel (Grant Bryant, Lucas Wiens, Jacob Wiens, Kacen Smith) 45.96.

400-m. dash — 15. Dylan Riley G 57.21.

300-m. IH — 14. Lucas Wiens G 43.93.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com