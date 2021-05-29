Halstead collects medals, Hesston wins two title at 3A state

WICHITA — The Hesston Swather track team claimed a pair of state champion entries, while the Halstead Dragons collected eight medals Friday at the Class 3A state meet at Cessna Stadium in Wichita.

In the girls’ competition, Smoky Valley won with 85 points. Eureka was second with 43. Chaparral and Colby tied for third at 33. Anderson County and Phillipsburg tied for fifth with 32.

The Halstead girls were tied for 12th with 18 points. The Hesston girls tied for 15th with 15 points.

In the boys’ competition, Southeast of Saline won with 84 points. Girard was second with 55 points, followed by Perry-Lecompton with 50, Silver Lake with 34 and Scott Community with 31.

Halstead tied for 17th with 15 points. Hesston tied for 24th with 11 points.

The Halstead girls were led by the team of Kaleigh O'Brien, Elena Flask, Dominique Schutte and Parker Schroeder, finishing second in the 4x800-meter relay in a school-record time of 9:59.39, The team finished second to rival Smoky Valley.

O’Brien claimed a fourth-place medal in the 800-meter run in 2:24.73. O’Brien finished 13th in the 400-meter dash in 1:03.57, followed by Schroeder in 15th in 1:04.44.

Schutte finished fifth in the 1,600-meter run in 5:29.77.

Halstead closed out the meet with the team of Karenna Gerber, Schutte, Schroeder and O'Brien placing eighth in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:16.27.

Halstead’s Doug Grider finished fourth in the boys’ shot put in 51-9 3/4. Korbin Black was 11th in 48-3 1/4.

The Halstead boys claimed a pair of medals in the discus. Grider finished sixth in 147-5, followed by Black in seventh in 144-9. Coleton Herman was 10th in 136-7.

Lakin Farmer finished fourth in the 400-meter dash in 52.07.

Thomas Porch finished 13th in the 1,600-meter run in 4:49.74.

The Hesston girls claimed a state title when Caryn Yoder won the 100-meter dash in 12.32.

Anna Humphreys took 10th in the javelin in 99-0.

Emily Friesen took 11th in the triple jump in 33-0 3/4.

The team of Sydney Ronan, Yoder, Kailey Herbst-Stubbs and Friesen finished 16th in the 4x100-meter relay in 53.74.

The Hesston boys finished the meet with the team of Max Werner, Cason Richardson, Tyler Rewerts and Cavan Fuqua winning the 4x400-meter relay in 3:30.72.

The Swathers claimed a medal when the 4x800-meter relay team of Braden Esau, Ayden Summers, Ryan Eilert and Max Werner finished eighth in 8:34.07.

Esau finished ninth in the 800-meter run, missing a medal by .41 seconds.

Summers finished 10th in the 1,600-meter run in 4:46.74.

Cason Richardson was 11th in the discus in 136-0.

Class 3A State Track Championships

Area results

(Ha.-Halstead, He.-Hesston)

GIRLS

Team scores — Smoky Valley 85, Eureka 43, Chaparral 33, Colby 33, Anderson County 32, Phillipsburg 32, Riley County 28, Southeast of Saline 26, Girard 21, Scott Community 21, Hoisington 19, Halstead 18, Marysville 18, Hays Thomas More Prep-Marian 17, Sabetha 15, Russell 15, Hesston 15, Norton Community 14, Osawatomie 13.5, Larned 13, Columbus 13, Rossville 12, Nemaha Central 12, Douglass 10, Wellsville 10, Haven 9, Kingman 9, Santa Fe Trail 8.5, Hiawatha 8, Rock Creek 8, Caney Valley 8, Goodland 6, Wichita Trinity Academy 6, Cherryvale 6, Neodesha 6, Hoyt-Royal Valley 6, Pleasant Ridge 5, Cheney 5, Oskaloosa 5, Cimarron 5, Minneapolis 4, Osage City 4, Southwestern Heights 4, Burlington 4, Fredonia 3, Riverton 2, Beloit 2, Council Grove 2, St. Marys 2, West Franklin 2, Galena 2, Jefferson West 1, Hugoton 1.

Triple jump — 11. Emily Friesen He. 33-0 3/4.

4x800-m. relay — 2. Halstead (Kaleigh O'Brien, Elena Flask, Dominique Schutte, Parker Schroeder) 9:59.39.

100-m. dash — 1. Caryn Yoder He. 12.32.

1,660-m. run — 5. Dominique Schutte Ha. 5:29.77.

4x100-m. relay — 16. Hesston (Sydney Ronan, Caryn Yoder, Kailey Herbst-Stubbs, Emily Friesen) 53.74.

400-m. dash — 13. Kaleigh O’Brien Ha. 1:03.57, 15. Parker Schroeder Ha. 1:04.44.

Javelin — 10. Anna Humphreys He. 99-0.

800-m. run — 4. Kaleigh O’Brien Ha. 2:24.73.

4x400-m. relay — 8. Halstead (Karenna Gerber, Dominique Schutte, Parker Schroeder, Kaleigh O'Brien) 4:16.27.

BOYS

Team scores — Southeast of Saline 84, Girard 55, Perry-Lecompton 50, Silver Lake 34, Scott Community 31, Holcomb 28, Osage City 24, Hays Thomas More Prep-Marian 24, Nemaha Central 23, Beloit 22, Wichita Collegiate 19, Burlington 19, Rossville 18, Cheney 18, Lakin 18, Marysville 17, Wichita Trinity Academy 15, Halstead 15, Norton Community 14, Russell 13, Hoisington 13, Council Grove 12, Smoky Valley 12, Wellsville 11, Hesston 11, Phillipsburg 10, Santa Fe Trail 10, Southwestern Heights 9, Anderson County 9, Goodland 8, Colby 7, Minneapolis 6, Kingman 5, Baxter Springs 5, Pleasant Ridge 4, Eureka 4, Hiawatha 3, Frontenac 3, St. Marys 3, Cimarron 3, Lyons 3, Cherryvale 3, Ellsworth 2, Caney Valley 2, Riverton 1, West Franklin 1, Hugoton 1.

Discus — 6. Douglas Grider Ha. 147-5, 7. Korbin Black Ha. 144-9, 10. Coleman Herman Ha. 136-7, 11. Cason Richardson He. 136-0.

Shot put — 4. Douglas Grider Ha. 51-9 3/4, 11. Korbin Black Ha. 48-3 1/4.

4x800-m. relay — 8. Hesston (Braden Esau, Ayden Summers, Ryan Eilert, Max Werner) 8:34.07.

1,600-m. run — 10. Ayden Summers He. 4:46.74, 13. Thomas Porch Ha. 4:49.74.

400-m. dash — 4. Lakin Farmer Ha. 52.07.

800-m. run — 9. Braden Esau He. 2:04.93.

4x400-m. relay — 1. Hesston (Max Werner, Cason Richardson, Tyler Rewerts, Cavan Fuqua) 3:30.72.