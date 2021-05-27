Crumrine hit leads Sedgwick to state semis

The Kansan

GREAT BEND — Nolan Crumrine hit an infield single with two outs and two runners on in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Sedgwick Cardinals to a 3-2 win over the Belle Plaine Dragons Thursday morning in the Class 2-1A state baseball tournament at the Great Bend Athletic Center.

Nolan Reynolds hit an RBI single for Belle Plaine in the top of the first. Charles Austin Harjo hit an RBI single for Belle Plaine in the bottom of the first.

Belle Plaine scored on an error in the top of the sixth inning. Harjo answered with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.

Belle Plaine led off the top of the seventh with a Timothy Bible single, but two strikeouts and a ground out ended the threat.

In the bottom of the seventh, Connor Tillman drew a walk, followed by a strikeout. After an Remington Nold walk, Henry Burns grounded into a fielder’s choice, which advanced Tillman to third. Crumrine followed with the game-winning hit.

Harjo went two for three hitting for Sedgwick. Burns finished two for four. Timothy Bible went three for three hitting for Belle Plaine.

Crumrine went the distance pitching for the Cardinals, allowing two runs on seven hits with six strikeouts. Nolan Reynolds took the loss for the Dragons, allowing three runs on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Isaac Bible finished the game for Belle Plaine, which ends the season 13-11.

Sedgwick is 23-1 and plays Spearville at 11 a.m. in the semifinals. Spearville, 13-9, upset third-seeded Colony-Crest 4-2.

Belle Pl.;100;001;0;—;2;7;0

Sedgwick;100;001;1;—;3;6;2

Reynolds (L), Bible 7 and Barton; Crumrine (W) and Esposito.