First inning scuttles Swathers' state hopes

The Kansan

MANHATTAN — The Hesston High School baseball team was roughed up for 13 runs in the first inning, falling to Frontenac 17-3 in five innings in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state tournament at Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan.

The game was called in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule.

Frontenac sent 17 batters to the plate in the first inning, posting seven hits with three walks and five errors.

Frontenac added three runs in the third inning and a run in the fourth.

Hesston scored in the third inning on a three-run Brady Cox home run.

Logan Myers went two for two hitting for Frontenac, driving in four runs. Mario Menghini and Alex Williams each added two hits with two RBIs. Colin McCartney and Aiden Wolownik each added two RBIs.

Brady Cox finished two for three hitting for Hesston.

Frontenac starter Colin McCartney allowed a hit with two walks and two strikeouts in 1.2 innings. Jeremy Raio allowed three runs on two hits with a walk and a strikeout in one innings. Lane Franklin finished the game for the win, allowing two hits, two walks and a strikeout in 2.1 innings.

Whitney Rhodes took the loss for Hesston without recording an out. Brady Cox went three innings, allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Kael Shelite finished the game.

Frontenac advanced to the semifinals against Anderson County at 18-5.

Hesston ends the season 17-6.

Hesston;( 0)03;00;—;3;5;6

Frontenac;(13)03;1x;—;17;13;1

Rhodes (L), Bra.Cox 1 and Warden; McCartney, Raio 2, Franklin (W) 3 and Williams. HR — H: Bra.Cox.