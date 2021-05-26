Sports briefs

The Kansan

GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

May 25

1. Ron Bogle, Ed Hodge, Dennis Carter, Jose Ramos, Dick Huska -5.

2. Dave Mason, Roger Bratland, Al Gann, Will Besore, Bob Wilson -5.

3. Tim McCreedy, Wally Anderson, Dane Lawrence, Jim Loflin -4.

CLOSET TO PIN — Ed Hodge. LONGEST PUTT — Dennis Carter.

Next play — June 1.

May 18

1. Dane Lawrence, Roger Bratland, Dick Morrison, Dick Huska, Leo Griffith -5.

2. Doug Phillips, Ed Hodge, Dennis London, Narci Lares -4.

3. Dave Mason, Sam Farmer, Will Besore, Tom Pryor -3.

CLOSET TO PIN — Bob Wilson. LONGEST PUTT — Dewayne Morgan.

May 4

1. John Wilson, Ed Hodge, Will Besore, Ken Lieske, Roman Mannibach -5.

2. Dewayne Morgan, Carvin Theissen, Paul Normandine, Dennis London -2.

3. Dane Lawrence, Doug Phillips, Sam Farmer, Jerry Schmidt -2.

CLOSET TO PIN — John Wilson. LONGEST PUTT — Jerry Schmidt.

April 27

1. DANE LAWRENCE, WILL MARTLIN, WALLY ANDERSON, NARCI LARES -4.

2. DAVE MASON, ROGER BRATLAND, SAM GRIFFEN, BILL EWERT, JIM MENDENHALL -3.

3. DOUG PHILLIPS, CARVIN THEISSEN, KEN LIESKE, DICK HUSKA -3.

CLOSET TO PIN — DAVE STALLBAUMER. LONGEST PUTT — JERRY SCHMIDT.

TENNIS

Kansas Tennis Coaches Association

Final prep boys’ poll

Class 6A — 1. Shawnee Mission East (last poll 1), 2. Manhattan (3), 3. Blue Valley North (2), 4. Blue Valley Northwest (4), 5. Blue Valley West (5). Others: Blue Valley, Lawrence Free State, Olathe West.

Class 5A — 1. Salina Central (1), 2. Maize South (2), 3. Maize (3), 4. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel (4), 5. NEWTON (NR). Others: St. Thomas Aquinas (5), Bishop Carroll, Mill Valley.

Class 4A — 1. Independence (2), 2. McPherson (1), 3. Bishop Miege (5), 4. Buhler (4), 5. Topeka Hayden (3). Others: Parsons, Abilene, Wellington.

Class 3-2-1A — 1. Wichita Collegiate (1), 2. Kansas City Christian (2), 3. HESSTON (3), 4. Classical School of Wichita (4), 5. Wichita Trinity Academy (5). Others: Central Plains, Sterling, Conway Springs.

YOUTH BASEBALL

Stix 11, Newton Baseball Club Weeks 12U 3

Stix 11, Newton Baseball Club Weeks 12U 0

Newton Baseball Club Weeks 12U 8, Hutchinson Storm Chasers 7

NBC Railers-Horton 12U 9, SWBC Tribe 12U 4

Hutch Hornets 12U 9, Hesston Swathers 12U 7

Hesston Swathers 12U 13, Hutch Hornets 12U 1

Newton Railers 8U 13, McPherson Baseball Association 8

Newton Railers 8U 9, McPherson Baseball Association 5

Dates set for NBC series

WICHITA — The 87th National Baseball Congress World Series has been set for Aug. 4 to 14.

Games from Aug. 4 to 8 will be played at Hobart-Detter Field in Hutchinson. The remaining games will be played at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, which opened to the public this spring on the site of the tournament’s long time home, Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. The tournament final games were played at Eck Stadium in Wichita the past two years while Riverfront Stadium was being constructed.

The new stadium also hosts the Wichita Wind Surge, a Class AA, MLB-affiliated minor-league team.

“This is an exciting day for the NBC World Series. Returning to downtown Wichita and playing in Riverfront Stadium gives our teams an experience they’ll never forget,” said Kevin Jenks, NBC Tournament Director. “The Wind Surge understand the tradition of the NBC. Since they arrived in Wichita, their ownership and staff have expressed a desire to have the NBCWS play at Riverfront Stadium.”

“The NBC has been synonymous with Wichita since its inception in 1935. After a two-year absence, the tournament is returning to its roots — downtown,” said Wind Surge CEO Jordan Kobritz. “We are pleased that the schedule allows a portion of the 2021 tournament to be played at Riverfront Stadium and we look forward to hosting the event for many years to come.”

The tournament, which is played mainly by summer college baseball teams, will feature a 16-team field.

Ticket pre-sale begins May 28 for Wind Surge season ticket holders. Tickets for the general public begin 10 a.m. June 8 at www.nbcbaseball.com.

Ticket sales for the games in Hutchinson have not been announced.

HCC to play in title game

HUTCHINSON — The Hutchinson Community College football team will face Snow College of Utah at 4 p.m. June 5 in the National Junior College Athletic Association Championship Game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark.

The game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.

Hutchinson is 7-0 and champions of the Jayhawk Conference. Snow is 8-0.

Hutchinson is playing for its first-ever national title, while Snow has won one in 1985.

Wichita Open to increase purse

WICHITA — The Wichita Open golf tournament, part of the PGA Korn Ferry Tour, will increase its prize winnings to $750,000 in 2022 and $1 million in 2023.

The tournament currently pays out $600,000.

“It feels good that Wichita will host a $1 million tournament. The Wichita Open has come a long way these past years and is yet another milestone, said Wichita Open Tournament director Roy Turner.

The new purses mark the minimum for events in the PGA’s top developmental tour, which awards the top players cards for the regular PGA Tour.

The 2021 Wichita Open is slated for June 14 to 20. The tournament was founded in 1990.