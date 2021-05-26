Hesston golfer claims medal at 3A state

HESSTON — Hesston senior Lucas Roth ended the season by claiming a medal Monday and Tuesday at the Class 3A state tournament at the Hesston Golf Course.

Roth tied for third with a nine-over par 151. After a first-day score of 78, Roth shot a 73 Tuesday.

Senior Jackson Humphreys tied for 40th with an 88-91—179. Humphreys finished 15 strokes out of medal contention.

Lucas Scheufler of Wichita Trinity Academy was top medalist with a five-under par 137. Scheufler had rounds of 68 and 69, the top two rounds of the tournament.

Jackson Rader of Marysville was five strokes back at even-par 142.

Harrison Middleton of Cheney, Roth and Lane Workman of Santa Fe Trail all tied for third at 151.

Santa Fe Trail won the team title at 639. Cheney was second, 14 strokes back at 653. Wichita Trinity Academy was third at 668. Frontenac shot a 679, followed by Jefferson West at 683 and Cimarron at 686.

Class 3A State

Monday and Tuesday

at Hesston GC

Par 71

Santa Fe Trail 331-308—639, Cheney 329-324—653, Wichita Trinity Academy 334-334—668, Frontenac 348-331—679-, Jefferson West 342-341—683, Cimarron 345-341—686. Missed Day 2 Team Cut: Colby 361, Nemaha Central 368, Thomas More Prep-Marian 370, Hoisington 380, Anderson County 382, Caney Valley 397. No team score: Marysville, Hesston, Scott Community, Silver Lake, Neodesha, Phillipsburg, Sabetha, Perry-Lecompton, Russell, Wellsville, Larned, Goodland, Girard, Wichita Collegiate, St. Marys, Rossville, Southeast of Saline, Southwestern Heights, Ellsworth, Burlington, Osage City, Riverton, Columbus.

Medalists — 1. Lucas Scheufler WTA 68-69—137, 2. Jackson Rader Marys. 72-70—142, 3. Harrison Middleton Che. 79-72—151, 3. Lucas Roth Hes. 78-73—151, 3. Lane Workman SFT 76-75—151, 6. Jayden Seabolt Cim. 84-71—155, 6. Joshua Weishapl Cim. 77-78—155, 8. Kale Wheeler SC 78-79—157, 9. Blake Buessing SFT 82-76—158, 10. Kyle Eggers Neod. 81-79—160, 10. Ty Sides Phil. 82-78—160, 10. Kaden Tarwater PL 84-76—160, 13. Bryce Badsky SL 79-82—161, 14. Tyler Duncan SFT 81-82—163, 14. Aiden Lynch Che. 81-82—163, 14. Joshua Martin And.Co. 85-78—163, 14. Anthony Rogers Can.Val. 81-82—163, 18. Vinny Pile Front. 85-79—164, 18. Jackson Schulte TMP 84-80—164, 18. Kordell Webb WTA 81-83—164.

Remainder of championship field — Riley Johnson Front. 84-81—165, Riley Morrow Jeff.W. 80-85—165, Riley Lierz Sab. 83-83—166, Lane Richards And.Co. 87-79—166, Cassidy Corby Nem.Ct. 85-82—167, Keegan O'Shea Che. 85-82—167, Charles Prewit SFT 92-75—167, Landon Rozean TMP 87-80—167, Cole Birky Russ. 88-80—168, Jaren Rush Colb. 84-84—168, Wyatt Barnett Jeff.W. 86-85—171, Owen Ast Che. 84-88—172, Cole Niederklein Front. 90-82—172, Luke Smith Wells. 88-84—172, Jacob Florance SFT 92-82—174, Drew Nicholson Hois. 84-90—174, Colby Farrant Jeff.W. 89-86—175, Ethan Cokely Che. 87-89—176, Aidan Hill Front. 89-89—178, Jackson Humphreys Hes. 88-91—179, Lake Peet Jeff.W. 94-85—179, Eli Koerperich Colb. 86-95—181, Joshua Murphree Jeff.W. 87-94—181, Jack Adams WTA 90-93—183, John Heuer WTA 95-89—184, Blake Schilling Cim. 91-94—185, Landon Cummins Front. 97-90—187, Colby Johnson Cim. 93-98—191, Caleb Buhler WTA 96—101—197, Ethan Penner WTA 100-97—197, Caden Wilkens Cim. 97—101—198, Samuel Brunton Jeff.W. 100-99—199, Ian Miesbach SFT 97-103—200, Parker Beckmann Front. 105-97—202, Jenson Hoeme Che. 108-106—214, Clay Frink Cim. 122-105—227.

Failed to make cut — Tyler Davis Phil. 89, Easton Fitzpatrick Larn. 89, Noah Dolezal Hois. 90, Isaac Lueger Nem.Ct. 90, Brennan Brumbaugh Good. 91, Conner Gagnon Wich.Coll. 91, Luke Swan Wich.Coll. 91, Ethan Warner Gir. 91, Jaxon Hurla St. M. 92, Christoper Vanderputten Ross. 92, Dylan Esch SES 93, Carson Hess Burl. 93, Aidan Kearney Wells. 93, Kaleb Scripsick SW Hts. 93, Isaac Smith Colb. 93, Avery Haxton Ells. 94, Brandon Rogers Nem.Ct. 94, Kaden Blagg Can.Val. 95, Nicholas Davies Burl. 95, Andrew Osterhaus SL 95, Will Cravens Ells. 96, Gunnar Fort OC 97, Jaden Lewis SC 97, Caden Lierz Sab. 97, Darrell McLeod Gir. 97, Pake Dewey TMP 98, Declan Ryan Colb. 98, Tyler Voss Colb. 98, Carter Lutz Nem.Ct. 99, Hunter Vaughn Colb. 100, Jensen Brull TMP 101, Nolan Wilborn Hois. 101, AJ Rues And.Co. 104, Ayden Davis Hois. 105, Sam Baldyga Hois. 106, Hunter Flax TMP 106, Nathan Gwin And.Co. 106, Beck McKinney Riv. 107, Ian Ganstrom Nem.Ct. 108, Ethan Dean Can.Val. 109, Tyler Feuerborn And.Co. 109, Aidan Broxterman Nem.Ct. 112, Joel Johnson TMP 112, Jacob Owens Can.Val. 112, Cole Youngblood Colum. 114, Reese Jarett And.Co. 115, Adam Baldyga Hois. 122, Logan Sanders Can.Val. 126, Alexander Rexwinkle Can.Val. 146.

