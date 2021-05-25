Koontz makes cut to championship round

Newton High School junior Caleb Koontz made the cut for the championship round of play at the Class 5A state golf tournament after play Monday at Sand Creek Station.

Koontz is tied for 43rd at 85. He is six strokes off medal contention.

The top six teams qualify for state. The top players not on the top six teams also qualify to fill the field to 54 plus ties.

After the first day of play, St. Thomas Aquinas leads the team standings at 309. Maize South and Kapaun-Mt. Carmel are tied for second at 313. Blue Valley Southwest, Bishop Carroll and Great Bend complete the team field for the final round of play.

Nicklaus Mason of Mill Valley and Michael Winslow of St. Thomas Aquinas are tied for first at 71. Joseph Langstraat of Basehor-Linwood and Asher Whitaker of Kapaun-Mt. Carmel are tied for third at 73. Andrew Lisec of Blue Valley Southwest is fifth at 74.

The final round of play is Tuesday.

Class 5A State Golf

Monday at Sand Creek Station

Par 72

Team scores (Top six make cut, x-failed to make cut) — St. Thomas Aquinas 309, Maize South 313, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 313, Blue Valley Southwest 314, Bishop Carroll 317, Great Bend 331, x-Goddard Eisenhower 335, x-St. James Academy 344, x-Shawnee Heights 346, x-Hays 354, x-Topeka Seaman 357, x-Basehor-Linwood 359. No team score: Mill Valley, Arkansas City, Andover, Maize, Emporia, Andover Central, Valley Center, DeSoto, Leavenworth, Topeka West, Newton, Salina Central, Bonner Springs, Kansas City Piper, Pittsburg.

Individuals (those not on top six teams to fill the field to 54 plus ties make cut, i-individual qualifiers) — 1. Nicklaus Mason MV 71-i, 1. Michael Winslow STA 71, 3. Joseph Langstraat BL 73-i, 3. Asher Whitaker KMC 73, 5. Andrew Lisec BVSW 74, 6. Carson Wright GE 75-i, 7. Taben Armstrong MS 76, 7. Connor Hanrahan STA 76, 7. Grayson Murphy BC 76, 7. Alex Valdivia SH 76-i, 10. Trent Sutherland Ark.Cty. 77-i, 11. Brantley Baldwin GB 78, 11. James Hill And. 78-i, 11. Braden Loritz BVSW 78, 11. Layton Love MS 78, 11. Brent Reintjes KMC 78, 16. Spencer Goering MS 79, 16. Colby Hays BC 79, 16. Grier Jones Mai. 79-i, 16. Noah Pirtle KMC 79, 16. Brookston Sauder Emp. 79-i, 16. Cole Streck GB 79, 22. Braden Crank BVSW 80, 22. Austin Goodrum And.Ct. 80-i, 22. Jeret Handley STA 80, 22. Noah Holtzman BC 80, 22. Kyle Kasitz MS 80, 22. Jason Krannawitter Hys. 80-i, 22. Grant Waggoner MS 80, 29. Thomas (TJ) Baker SJA 81-i, 29. Caden Bastian VC 81-i, 29. Caden Massey Emp. 81-i, 32. McHarlan Bishop STA 82, 32. James Brennan BC 82, 32. Zachary Clark SJA 82-i, 32. Pearce Lashley BC 82, 32. Matthew Turpen BVSW 82, 37. Emery Kaylor GE 83-i, 37. William (Quaid) Oliver KMC 83, 39. Gabe Grier KMC 84, 39. Henry Reeg BVSW 84, 39. Nicholas Tranbarger DeS. 84-i, 39. Joseph Vance STA 84, 43. Myles Alonzo TW 85-i, 43. Myles King STA 85, 43. Caleb Koontz New. 85-i, 46. Scott Heilman GB 86, 46. Braden Hoskins Hys. 86-i, 46. Evan Johnson BVSW 86, 46. Wyatt Powell BL 86-i, 46. Ethan Rottinghaus SH 86-i, 46. Jack Stuckey BC 86, 46. Gavin Wilhelm TS 86-i, 53. Cal Dunekack GB 88, 53. Jonathan "Jack" Elliott GE 88, 55. Reid Cowan TS 89, 55. Brody Scafe GE 89, 57. Weston Hoskins Hys. 90, 57. Robert Thomas SJA 90, 57. John Weber MV 90, 60. Luke Davis SJA 91, 60. Aiden Jones SH 91, 60. Jake Moss TS 91, 60. Zach Weir TS 91, 64. Jack Bakerink DeS. 93, 64. Tyler Peterson SH 93, 66. Jonah Barrette Leav. 94, 66. Codey Geis MV 94, 66. Spencer Seachris KMC 94, 69. Collister Ryan SC 95, 69. William Ryan SC 95, 71. Timothy Biggs TS 96, 71. Hunter Meyer DeS. 96, 71. Parker Steven GE 96, 74. Willliam Ediger SJA 97, 74. Tyler Hardtarfer GE 97, 74. Taylor Tenpenny TS 97, 74. Tanner Zerger SH 97, 78. Blake Buckes Hys. 98, 78. Maverick Guinn MS 98, 78. Jacob Lowe BL 98, 78. Kyler Ortiz SH 98, 78. Caleb Schram Bon.Spr. 98, 83. Titus Conrad KC Pip. 99, 84. Cayden Bouse GB 101, 84. Noah Niederklein Pit. 101, 86. Ashton Hernandez Hys. 102, 86. Carson Strah BL 102, 88. Laden Clark Hys. 107, 88. Brayden Strah BL 107, 90. Nicholas Jaworski SJA 108, 91. Jason Smith BL 108.

