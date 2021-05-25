Both Hesston golfers advance at state

HESSTON — The Hesston Swather golf team managed just two state qualifiers, but both are moving on to championship play after the first day of the Class 3A state tournament at the Hesston Golf Course.

Senior Lucas Roth is tied for fifth, while senior Jackson Humphreys is tied for 35th.

Cheney leads the team field at 329, followed by Santa Fe Trail at 331 and Wichita Trinity Academy at 334. Other team qualifiers for championship play are Jefferson West, Cimarron and Frontenac.

The top six teams qualify for championship play, along with the top players not on the top six until the field of 54 plus ties are filled.

Lucas Scheufler of Trinity Academy leads the field with a three-under par 68. Jackson Rader of Marysville is four strokes back at 72. Lane Workman of Santa Fe Trail is third at 76. Joshua Weishapl of Cimarron is fourth at 77. Roth and Kale Wheeler of Scott Community are tied for fifth at 78.

Humphreys shot an 88, four strokes off medal contention.

The final round of play is Tuesday.

Class 3A State Tournament

Monday

Hesston GC

Par 71

Team scores (Top six make cut, x-failed to make cut) — Cheney 329, Santa Fe Trail 331, Wichita Trinity Academy 334, Jefferson West 342, Cimarron 345, Frontenac 348, Colby 361-x, Nemaha Central 368-x, Thomas More Prep-Marian 370-x, Hoisington 380-x, Anderson County 382-x, Caney Valley 397-x. No team score: Marysville, Hesston, Scott Community, Silver Lake, Neodesha, Phillipsburg, Sabetha, Perry-Lecompton, Russell, Wellsville, Larned, Goodland, Girard, Wichita Collegiate, St. Marys, Rossville, Southeast of Saline, Southwestern Heights, Ellsworth, Burlington, Osage City, Riverton, Columbus,

Individuals (those not on top six teams to fill the field to 54 plus ties make cut, i-individual qualifiers) — 1. Lucas Scheufler WTA 68, 2. Jackson Rader Marys. 72-i, 3. Lane Workman SFT 76, 4. Joshua Weishapl Cim. 77, 5. Lucas Roth Hes. 78, 5. Kale Wheeler SC 78-i, 7. Bryce Badsky SL 79-i, 7. Harrison Middleton Che. 79, 9. Riley Morrow JW 80, 10. Tyler Duncan SFT 81, 10. Kyle Eggers Neod. 81-i, 10. Aiden Lynch Che. 81, 10. Anthony Rogers CV 81-i, 10. Kordell Webb WTA 81, 15. Blake Buessing SFT 82, 15. Ty Sides Phil. 82-i, 17. Riley Lierz Sab. 83-i, 18. Owen Ast Che. 84, 18. Riley Johnson Fron. 84, 18. Drew Nicholson Hoi. 84-i, 18. Jaren Rush Colb. 84, 18. Jackson Schulte TMP 84-i, 18. Jayden Seabolt Cim. 84, 18. Kaden Tarwater PL 84-i, 25. Cassidy Corby NC 85-i, 25. Joshua Martin AC 85-i, 25. Keegan O'Shea Che. 85, 25. Vinny Pile Fron. 85, 29. Wyatt Barnett JW 86, 29. Eli Koerperich Colb. 86-i, 31. Ethan Cokely Che. 87, 31. Joshua Murphree JW 87, 31. Lane Richards AC 87-i, 31. Landon Rozean TMP 87-i, 35. Cole Birky Rus. 88-i, 35. Jackson Humphreys Hes. 88-i, 35. Luke Smith Wells. 88-i, 38. Tyler Davis Phil. 89, 38. Colby Farrant JW 89, 38. Easton Fitzpatrick Lar. 89, 38. Aidan Hill Fron. 89, 42. Jack Adams WTA 90, 42. Noah Dolezal Hoi. 90, 42. Isaac Lueger NC 90, 42. Cole Niederklein Fron. 90, 46. Brennan Brumbaugh Good. 91, 46. Conner Gagnon WC 91, 46. Blake Schilling Cim. 91, 46. Luke Swan WC 91, 50. Ethan Warner Gir. 91, 51. Jacob Florance SFT 92, 51. Jaxon Hurla SM 92, 51. Charles Prewit SFT 92, 51. Christoper Vanderputten Ross. 92, 55. Dylan Esch SES 93, 55. Carson Hess Bur. 93, 55. Colby Johnson Cim. 93, 55. Aidan Kearney Wells. 93, 55. Kaleb Scripsick SW Hts. 93, 55. Isaac Smith Colb. 93, 61. Avery Haxton Ells. 94, 61. Lake Peet JW 94, 61. Brandon Rogers NC 94, 64. Kaden Blagg CV 95, 64. Nicholas Davies Bur. 95, 64. John Heuer WTA 95, 64. Andrew Osterhaus SL 95, 68. Caleb Buhler WTA 96, 68. Will Cravens Ells. 96, 70. Landon Cummins Fron. 97, 70. Gunnar Fort OC 97, 70. Jaden Lewis SC 97, 70. Caden Lierz Sab. 97, 70. Darrell McLeod Gir. 97, 70. Ian Miesbach SFT 97, 70. Caden Wilkens Cim. 97, 77. Pake Dewey TMP 98, 77. Declan Ryan Colb. 98, 77. Tyler Voss Colb. 98, 80. Carter Lutz NC 99, 81. Samuel Brunton JW 100, 81. Ethan Penner WTA 100, 81. Hunter Vaughn Colb. 100, 84. Jensen Brull TMP 101, 84. Nolan Wilborn Hoi. 101, 86. AJ Rues AC 104, 87. Parker Beckmann Fron. 105, 87. Ayden Davis Hoi. 105, 89. Sam Baldyga Hoi. 106, 89. Hunter Flax TMP 106, 89. Nathan Gwin AC 106, 92. Beck McKinney Riv. 107, 93. Ian Ganstrom NC 108, 93. Jenson Hoeme Che. 108, 95. Ethan Dean CV 109, 95. Tyler Feuerborn AC 109, 97. Aidan Broxterman NC 112, 97. Joel Johnson TMP 112, 97. Jacob Owens CV 112, 100. Cole Youngblood Columb. 114, 101. Reese Jarett AC 115, 102. Adam Baldyga Hoi. 122, 102. Clay Frink Cim. 122, 104. Logan Sanders CV 126, 105. Alexander Rexwinkle CV 146.

