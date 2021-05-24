Railer swimmers claim two medals at state

The Kansan

TOPEKA — The Newton High School girls’ swimming team ended the season with a pair of medals at the Class 5-4-3-2-1A State Championships Saturday at the Capitol Federal Natatorium, Hummer Sports Park in Topeka.

Newton finished 21st in the team standings out of 37 scoring teams.

Bishop Carroll won the team title at 282 points, followed by Kapaun-Mt. Carmel at 237, St. James Academy at 162, Mill Valley at 147 and Topeka Seaman at 141. Newton scored 28 points.

The Railers were led by sophomore Madison Horton, who finished seventh in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:19.69, to claim a medal. Junior Lauren Anton finished 18th in 2:28.09, missing scoring by two places and .77 seconds. Anton recorded a season-best time by .44 seconds.

Horton claimed the final medal in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing eighth in 55.67, a season-best time by .71 seconds.

Anton scored in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing 12th in 5:49.27, a 1.76-second time cut.

The team of Anton, freshman, Ylia Lopez, freshman Elena Vanderweg and Madison Horton finished 19th in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:52.86.

The team of sophomore Addison Penner, junior Kamryn Archibald, freshman Sarah Koehn and Lopez finished in 24th in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:58.40.

Newton was disqualified from the 200-yard medley relay.

Class 5-4-3-2-1A State Swimming

Saturday

Capitol Federal Natatorium,

Topeka

Newton results

Team scores — Bishop Carroll 282, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 237, Saint James Academy 162, Mill Valley 147, Topeka Seaman 141, Andover 135, Saint Thomas Aquinas 128, Maize 120, McPherson 118, Blue Valley Southwest 117, Wichita Trinity Academy 85, Topeka West 84, Salina Central 74, Winfield 53, Valley Center 52.5, Kansas City Piper 47.5, Labette County 38, Wichita Independent 37, De Soto 33, Baldwin 29, Newton 28, Salina South 26, Wichita Collegiate 23, Topeka Hayden 23, Emporia 17, Great Bend 15, Maize South 14, Bishop Miege 13, Circle 10, Andover Central 7, Smoky Valley 5, Lansing 5, Wellington 4, Leavenworth 4, Coffeyville Field Kindley 3, Bishop Seabury Academy 1, Buhler 1.

200-yd. individual medley — 7. Madison Horton 2:19.69, 18. Lauren Anton 2:28.09.

100-yd. freestyle — 8. Madison Horton 55.67.

500-yd. freestyle — 12. Lauren Anton 5:49.27.

200-yd. freestyle — 19. Newton (Lauren Anton, Ylia Lopez, Elena Vanderweg, Madison Horton) 1:52.86.

400-yd. freestyle relay — 24. Newton (Addison Penner, Kamryn Archibald, Sarah Koehn, Ylia Lopez) 4:58.40.