Warriors send two golfers to championship round

The Kansan

SALINA — The Berean Academy golf team’s first trip to state as a full team ended two strokes short of qualifying for the championship round, but the Warriors did qualify two individuals.

The Warriors finished seventh in the team standings with the top six moving on to the final round of play.

Salina Sacred Heart leads the field at 307, followed by Sterling at 346 and Heritage Christian Academy at 355. Rounding out the field for the finals are Hoxie at 357, Plainville at 366 and Ellis at 369. Berean Academy tied with Jayhawk Linn at 371.

Parker Krob of Plainville leads the field with a one-over par 71. Caleb Gilliland and Kameron Shaw, both of Sacred Heart, are tied for second at 74. Easton Reynolds of Yates Center is fourth at 75 and Ashton Dowell of Hoxie is fifth at 76.

The top 19 golfers not on the top six teams also qualified for championship play.

Qualifying for Berean Academy were seniors Jonathan Hoover, tied for 15th at 81; and Grant Busenitz, tied for 28th at 88. Busenitz is four strokes out of medal contention.

Rounding out the field for the Warriors, senior Andrew Templin finished 48th at 97, senior Luke Stucky finished 66th at 105, sophomore Braeden Templin finished 73rd at 109 and freshman Aiden Brown finished 83rd at 119.

The final round is slated for Tuesday.

Class 2A State Tournament

Monday

Salina Municipal GC

Par 70

Team scores (Top six make cut, x-failed to make cut) — Salina Sacred Heart 307, Sterling 346, Heritage Christian Academy 355, Hoxie 357, Plainville 366, Ellis 369, Berean Academy 371-x, Jayhawk Linn 371-x, St. Mary’s-Colgan 374-x, Bishop Seabury Academy 380-x, Oakley 386-x, Erie 410-x. No team score: Yates Center, Ellinwood, Syracuse, Washington County, Kansas City Christian, Elkhart, Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Hill City, Herington, Smith Center, Uniontown, Humboldt.

Individuals (those not on top six teams to fill the field to 54 plus ties make cut, i-individual qualifiers) — 1. Parker Krob Plain. 71, 2. Caleb Gilliland SSH 74, 2. Kameron Shaw SSH 74, 4. Easton Reynolds YC 75-i, 5. Ashton Dowell Hox. 76, 6. Andrew Heinz Ellin. 78-i, 7. Jack King YC 78-i, 8. Ian Fink Oak. 79, 8. Michael Matteucci SSH 79, 10. Austin Plunkett Syr. 79-i, 11. Nate Elmore SSH 80, 11. Kobe Hoover WC 80-i, 11. Nicholas Ison SMC 80-i, 11. Gabriel Shaughnessy JL 80-i, 15. Aiden Bunner KCC 81-i, 15. Will Hedges BSA 81-i, 15. Jonathan Hoover BA 81-i, 18. Zach Surface Ster. 82, 19. Brady Frickey Ellis. 83, 20. Ashton Albright HCA 84, 20. Jack Elmore SSH 84, 20. Hunter Newell SSH 84, 23. Owen Evans HCA 85, 24. Mark Bogner Eri. 86-i, 35. Lance Addington Elk. 87-i, 25. Joesph Daugherty Elk. 87-i, 25. Lucas Gilmore Ster. 87, 28. Dylan Budig Hil.Cty. 88-i, 28. Grant Busenitz BA 88-i, 28. Mason Gottschalk Ellis. 88, 28. Braxton Linden Ster. 88, 28. Carson Schroeder MHMA 88-i, 28. Ryan Thompson Syr. 88-i, 34. Brady Jones Hox. 89, 34. Corbin O'Malley SMC 89-i, 34. Lansdon Taylor MHMA 89-i, 34. Drake Thomas JL 89-i, 34. Caden Webb Ster. 89, 39. Mason Moore Ellin. 90, 40. Corbin Bockwinkel Oak. 91, 40. Jonah Kim BSA 91, 41. Jack McNellis HCA 92, 42. Ayden Fischer Eri. 93, 42. Tate Weimer Hox. 93, 45. Austin Carroll Ellis. 94, 45. Elijah Hays Plain. 94, 45. Walker Wood HCA 94, 48. Minkyu Jung BSA 97, 48. Wyatt Schmidt Ster. 97, 48. Andrew Templin BA 97, 51. Gabe Kerns Plain. 98, 51. Colton Wallace JL 98, 53. Wyatt Beltz Ster. 99, 53. Ayden Lawrenz Her. 99, 53. Gavin Schippers Hox. 99, 56. Clayson Nave Elk. 101, 57. Brody Kannarr SMC 102, 58. Jay Birdsall Plain. 103, 58. Keagan Fleming SMC 103, 60. Matthew Anschutz Her. 104, 60. Kaishen Brack Ellis. 104, 60. Isaiah Casner JL 104, 60. Jackson Pinckney SC 104, 60. Doug Prins HCA 104, 60. Tyler Schoenberger Oak. 104, 66. Cody Eberle Ellis. 105, 66. Kyler Niblock Hox. 105, 66. Luke Stucky BA 105, 69. Clay Brillhart Union. 106, 69. Cael Dobson Plain. 106, 71. Trenton Gray JL 107, 72. Logan Ewan Eri. 108, 73. Braeden Templin BA 109, 74. Beau Wilson SMC 110, 75. Truman Hill BSA 111, 76. Kush Patel Oak. 112, 77. Matevz Kalan SMC 114, 77. Enzo Karam BSA 114, 79. Carter Beckman Hox. 117, 80. Tanner Kohlrus Ellis. 118, 80. Collin Randall YC 118, 80. Tyler Rohr Plain. 118, 83. Aiden Brown BA 119, 83. Brennen Nuessen Humb. 119, 85. Keston Watson JL 121, 86. Brayden Yarnell Eri. 123, 87. Gavin Reissig Eri. 135, 88. Brandon Volz Eri. 137.