Berean takes second, third at 2A regional track

The Kansan

LEON — The Berean Academy boys finished second, while the girls finished third, Friday at the Class 2A regional track meet in Leon.

Garden Plain downed Berean 107-82 for the boys’ team title. Hillsboro was third at 67. Moundridge was sixth at 42, followed by Remington in seventh at 36 and Sedgwick in 14th at four.

Garden Plain topped Leon Bluestem 144.5-68 for the team title. Berean Academy was third at 64. Remington was fourth at 58. Sedgwick was seventh at 27. Moundridge was 10th at 18.

The top four finishers advance to the state meet May 29 at Cessna Stadium in Wichita.

The Berean Academy boys won the 4x800-meter relay in 8:37.90 and the 4x400-meter relay in 3:33.46.

Andrew Harder won the 800-meter run in 2:05.83, followed by Trey Topham in second in 2:06.79.

Harder took second in the 3,200-meter run in 10:23.45, while Eli Nord finished fourth in 10:31.44. In the 1,600-meter run, Harder finished third in 4:49.48, followed by Gavin Tucker in fourth in 4:39.73.

Tokiwa Armstrong finished fourth in the 400-meter dash in 53.24.

Austin Thiessen took third in the javelin in 155-1, followed by Troy Orpin in fourth in 154-0.

Micah Busenitz finished third in the pole vault in 11-0.

The Berean Academy girls won the 4x800-meter relay in 10:35.61. The Berean girls finished second in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:20.67. The Warriors finished third in the 4x100-meter relay in 53.01.

Sonya Zimmerman won the 800-meter run in 2:29.75.

Miranda Wiebe took second in the javelin in 117-2, followed by Lillie Veer in third in 112-4.

Sophie Dugger finished third in the pole vault in 9-0.

Sally Wine took fourth in the discus in 110-6.

For the Remington girls, Ellie Van Zelfden won the 1,600-meter dash in 5:37.30. Ellie Van Zelfden finished second in the 800-meter run in 2:31.21.

Lucy Brown finished second in the 3,200-meter run in 12:38.31, followed by Audrey Van Zelfden in third in 13:00.76.

Eva Hilgenfeld took second in the high jump at 5-0.

Remington took third in the 4x800-meter relay in 10:46.77. Remington took fourth in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:27.81.

Cora Thiel placed fourth in the 100-meter dash in 13.81.

For the Remington boys, Asher Brown won the 3,200-meter run in 10:21.96. Brown won the 1,600-meter run in 4:38.19.

Toby Lewis finished second in the 400-meter dash in 53.10.

The Bronco boys took fourth in the 4x100-meter relay in 46.36.

For the Moundrige boys, Corbin Unruh won the 200-meter dash in 23.16 and finished second in the 100-meter dash in 11.83.

The Moundridge boys won the 4x100-meter relay in 44.89, took second in the 4x400-meter relay in 3:35.50 and and took third in the 4x800-meter relay in 8:47.47.

For the Moundridge girls, Myiah Logue won the long jump in 17-5 1/2. Logue took second in the triple jump in 36-2 1/2.

The Sedgwick girls were led by Addison Fitch, who won the 400-meter dash in 1:02.25. Fitch finished third in the 200-meter dash in 27.52.

Alexa Scarlett finished fourth in the long jump in 16-8 1/2.

For the Sedgwick boys, Ryan Stucky finished fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:06.92.

Class 2A Regionals

Friday at Leon

Area results

(BA-Berean Academy, M-Moundridge, R-Remington, S-Sedgwick)

Top four to state, top six score

GIRLS

Team scores — Garden Plain 144.5, Leon Bluestem 68, Berean Academy 64, Remington 58, Hillsboro 39, Inman 33, Sedgwick 27, Sedan 23.5, West Elk 23, Moundridge 18, Conway Springs 14, Marion 11, Hutchinson Trinity 10, Wichita Independent 10, Medicine Lodge 8, Belle Plaine 6.

3,200-m. run — 2. Lucy Brown R 12:38.31, 4. Audrey Van Zelfden R 13:00.76, 5. Haley Atwill S 13:30.22, 7. Ava Klaassen R 13:40.13.

100-m. HH — 5. Alexa Scarlett S 18.41, 6. Camryn McGinn S 18.60, 7. Rachel Widler BA 19.83.

4x800-m. relay — 1. Berean Academy 10:35.61, 3. Remington 10:46.77.

100-m. dash — 4. Cora Thiel R 13.81, 11. Olivia Zapata BA 14.54, 14. Brianna Hochstetler R 14.83.

1,600-m. run — 1. Ellie Ellie Van Zelfden R 5:37.30, 5. Lucy Brown R 5:55.18. 7. Tayana Nord BA 6:32.74.

4x100-m. relay — 3. Berean Academy 53.01.

400-m. dash — 1. Addison Fitch S 1:02.25, 5. Cora Thiel R 1:04.37, 6. Kessa Case BA 1:08.19, 7. Desiree Ingalsbe R 1:08.78.

300-m. LH — 5. Camryn McGinn S 51.81, 7. Alexa Scarlett S 53.61.

800-m. run — 1. Sonya Zimmerman BA 2:29.75, 2. Ellie Van Zelfden R 2:31.21, 5. Lillie Veer BA 2:41.38.

200-m. dash — 3. Addison Fitch S 27.52 (27.30 prelims), 10. Katherine Harms BA 29.77, 11. Brianna Hochstetler R 30.20.

4x100-m. relay — 2. Berean Academy 4:20.67, 4. Remington 4:27.81.

Shot put — 7. Tayton Smith BA 32-8, 8. Sally Wine 32-5 1/2, 13. Addelyn Wasson S 26-3, 14. Adly Ramsey S 23-10.

Discus — 4. Sally Wine BA 110-6, 6. Tayton Smith BA 102-3, 9. Kourtney Kaufman M 95-9, 14. Addelyn Wsson S 81-1, 16. Adly Ramsey S 68-9.

High jump — 2. Eva Hilgenfeld R 5-0, t7. Addison Fitch S 4-10, t7. Teagan Fitch BA 4-10, 10. Johanna Smith BA 4-6.

Long jump — 1. Myiah Logue M 17-5 1/2, 4. Alexa Scarlett S 16-8 1/2, 14. Audrey Van Zelfden R 13-5 3/4, 15. Desiree Ingalsbe R 13-2 1/2.

Javelin — 2. Miranda Wiebe BA 117-2, 3. Lillie Veer BA 112-4, 7. Kourtney Kaufman M 102-8.

Triple jump — 2. Myiah Logue M 36-2 1/2, 7. Teagan Smith BA 32-0 1/2, 12. Brianna Hochstetler R 27-3, 13. Johanna Smith BA 27-0 1/2.

Pole vault — 3. Sophie Dugger BA 9-0, 6. Katherine Harms BA 8-6, 8. Tayana Nord BA 8-0.

BOYS

Team scores — Garden Plain 107, Berean Academy 82, Hillsboro 67, Inman 67, Hutchinson Trinity 59, Moundridge 42, Remington 36, Leon Bluestem 23, West Elk 22, Marion 15, Wichita Independent 13, Sedan 11, Belle Plaine 7, Sedgwick 4, Conway Springs 3.

3,200-m. run — 1. Asher Brown R 10:21.96, 2. Andrew Harder BA 10:23.45, 4. Eli Nord BA 10:31.44, 9. Andrew Peters R 11:30.21, 10. Trevor Nusz BA 11:31.31.

110-m. HH — 10. Jacob Koslowsky BA 18.51, 21. Micah Kruse BA 19.29, 14. Banky Hayes M 19.76, 15. Erik Sweatland R 21.38.

4x800-m. relay — 1. Berean Academy 8:37.90, 3. Moundridge 8:47.47.

100-m. dash — 2. Corbin Unruh M 11.83, 6. Owen Thiel R 12.11, 9. Rauley Anderson BA 12.19.

1,600-m. run — 1. Asher Brown R 4:38.19, 3. Andrew Harder BA 4:39.48, 4. Gavin Tucker BA 4:39.73, 13. Wyatt Wright R 5:19.68.

4x100-m. relay — 1. Moundridge 44.89, 4. Remington 46.36, 6. Berean Academy 46.61.

400-m. dash — 2. Toby Lewis R 53.10, 4. Tokiwa Armstrong BA 53.24, 6. Devin Busenitz BA 53.98, 12. Vinrow Matthew S 1:01.64.

300-m. IH — 8. Logan Churchill M 45.37, 10. Jacob Koslowsky BA 45.92, 16. Mark Entz BA 48.73, 17. Erik Sweatland R 51.76.

800-m. run — 1. Andrew Janzen BA 2:05.83, 2. Trey Topham BA 2:06.79, 4. Ryan Stucky S 2:06.92, 7. Zechariah Richards BA 2:10.64, 10. Samuel Entz R 2:14.76.

200-m. dash — 1. Corbin Unruh M 23.16, 10. Nolan Driskill BA 25.44, 14. Brody Lewis R 26.40.

4x400-m. relay — 1. Berean Academy 3:33.46, 2. Moundridge 3:35.50, 8. Remington 3:56.07.

Shot put — 6. Rodolfo Vargas R 39-10 1/2.

Discus — 9. Rodolfo Vargas R 119-8, 10. Austin Thiessen BA 112-9, 11. Creighton Kukula BA 111-7.

High jump — 7. Blake Timken BA 5-8, 8. Mason Regier BA 5-8.

Long jump — 12. Blake Timken BA 17-8, 15. Brody Lewis R 16-8 3/4.

Javelin — 3. Austin Thiessen BA 155-1, 4. Troy Orpin BA 154-0, 9. Kase Ptacek M 128-9.

Triple jump — 10. Corbin Unruh M 38-4 1/4.

Pole vault — 3. Micah Busenitz BA 11-0, 5. Owen Thiel R 10-6, 8. Mason Regier BA 10-0.