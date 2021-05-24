Goessel track teams finish seventh at regionals

CALDWELL — The Goessel High School track teams each finished in the Class 1A regionals in Caldwell.

Pretty Prairie won the girls’ team title with 81 points, three points ahead of Elyria Christian. Little River was third at 63 points.

Goessel was seventh with 36 points, followed by Burrton in eighth at 30 and Peabody-Burns in 20th with three points.

Norwich won the boys’ team title with 59 points, one point ahead of Hamilton and five points ahead of Hutchinson Central Christian. Goessel finished seventh at 36, followed by Peabody-Burns in 12th with 21 and Burrton in 22nd with one point.

The top four in each event qualifies for the Class 1A state meet in Columbus.

For the Goessel girls, Cheyenne Sawyer won the 300-meter low hurdles in 51.34 and took second in the 100-meter high hurdles in 16.91.

Riley Graber finished second in the high jump at 4-10.

Goessel finished fourth in the 4x800-meter in 12:00.49 and fourth in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:34.5.

The Goessel boys finished second in the 4x100-meter relay in 45.81 and fourth in the 4x800-meter relay in 9:18.04.

Caleb Burkholder finished second in the high jump at 5-8.

Dylan Riley finished third in the 400-meter dash in 56.23. Lucas Wiens took third in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 44.00.

For the Burrton girls, Laryssa Stahl won the discus in 94-6. Icyanna Bailey finished fourth in 89-3.

Kirsten Dold finished third in the long jump at 14-6 1/2 and fourth in the triple jump in 31-4 1/4.

The Burrton girls qualified for state in the 4x100-meter relay, taking fourth in 55.40.

For the Peabody-Burns boys, Gage Branson won the discus in 133-8 and finished fourth in the shot put in 41-5.

Jacob Partridge finished third in the long jump in 20-0.

The state meet is 8 a.m. Saturday at Cessna Stadium in Wichita.

Class 1A Regionals

Friday at Caldwell

Area results

(B-Burrton, G-Goessel, PB-Peabody-Burns)

Top four advance to state, top six score

GIRLS

Team scores — Norwich 59, Hamilton 58, Hutchinson Central Christian 54, Canton-Galva 49, Attica 46, Pretty Prairie 41, Goessel 36, Oxford 32, Caldwell 29, South Barber 26, Little River 22, Peabody-Burns 21, South Haven 17, Cunningham 15, Classical School of Wichta 13, Fairfield 13, Central of Burden 8, Argonia 8, Elyria Christian 4, Altoona-Midway 2, Udall 2, Burrton 1.

100-m. HH — 2. Cheyenne Sawyer G 16.91.

4x800-m. relay — 4. Goessel 12:00.49.

100-m. dash — Kaleigh Guhr 14.38 (prelims).

1,600-m. run — 5. Mya Winter PB 6:36.98.

4x100-m. relay — 4. Burrton 55.40, 5. Goessel 55.41.

400-m. dash — 10. Hannah Baumann B 1:08.75.

300-m. LH — 1. Cheyenne Sawyer G 51.34.

200-m. dash — 9. Mya Winter PB 30.25, 15. Mackenzie Eden PB 31.90.

4x400-m. relay — 4. Goessel 4:34.57.

Shot put — 6. Icyanna Bailey 30-5 1/4.

Discus — 1. Laryssa Stahl B 94-6, 4. Icyanna Bailey B 89-3.

High jump — 2. Riley Graber G 4-10.

Long jump — 3. Kirsten Dold B 14-6 1/2, 7. Raechel Boese G 13-8 1/4.

Javelin — 6. Mackenzie Eden PB 96-6, 18. Malloree Matlack B 77-8.

Triple jump — 4. Kirsten Dold B 31-4 1/4.

BOYS

Team scores — Norwich 59, Hamilton 58, Hutchinson Central Christian 54, Canton-Galva 49, Attica 46, Pretty Prairie 41, Goessel 36, Oxford 32, Caldwell 29, South Barber 26, Little River 22, Peabody-Burns 21, South Haven 17, Cunningham 15, Classical School of Wichta 13, Fairfield 13, Central of Burden 8, Argonia 8, Elyria Christian 4, Altoona-Midway 2, Udall 2, Burrton 1.

3,200-m. run — 6. Lucas Leis B 11:23.77, 8. Ben Olson G 12:13.61.

110-m. HH — 5. Grant Bryant G 22.92.

4x800-m. relay — 4. Goessel 9:18.04.

100-m. dash — 6. Lucas Wiens G 11.77 (11.75 prelims), 7. Jacob Partridge PB 12.06 (11.79 prelims), 15. Kacen Smith G 12.24.

1,600-m. run — 7. Nathaniel Zogleman G 5:04.11, 8. Lucas Leis B 5:06.24, 11. Kael Hutchinson PB 5:31.66.

4x100-m. relay — 2. Goessel 45.81, 6. Peabody-Burns 48.42.

400-m. dash — 3. Dylan Riley G 56.23.

300-m. IH — 3. Lucas Wiens G 44.00, 8. Jake Flaming G 47.76.

800-m. run — 6. Jacob Schrag G 2:19.60, 7. Timothy Schrag G 2:21.63, 16. Jasper Talkington PB 2:57.25.

4x400-m. relay — 7. Goessel 3:51.29.

Shot put — 4. Gage Branson PB 41-5, 7. Alex Dick B 40-0 3/4.

Discus — 1. Gage Branson PB 133-8, 10. Jefferson Glover PB 108-2, 13. Alex Dick B 102-1.

High jump — 2. Caleb Burkholder G 5-8.

Long jump — 3. Jacob Partridge PB 20-0, 9. Nathaniel Zogleman G 18-10.

Javelin — t12. Jake Flaming G 119-4, 15. Dylan Riley G 118-9, 20. Jefferson Glover PB 109-7, 23. Gage Branson PB 105-9.

Triple jump — 7. Noal Reynolds PB 40-3, 10. Jacob Schrag G 39-1 1/4.

KSNEW-052521-TRK--Class 1A