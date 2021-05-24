Goessel golfer competes at state

The Kansan

EMPORIA — Goessel High School junior Caiden Duerksen ended the season tied for 48th Monday at the Class 1A state golf tournament in Emporia.

Duerksen shot a 101, missing the cut for the championship round by four strokes.

The team leaders after the first day of play were Frankfort at 347, Osborne at 358 and Rawlins County at 360. Rounding out the championship field were Centralia, South Gray and Hutchinson Central Christian.

Trent Mars of Centralia leads the field after the first day of play at 78, one stroke better than Aiden Gerstner of Frankfortand Kendrick Woody of Rawlins County. Jaxon Koehn of South Gray is fourth at 81. Brandon Befort of Osborne and Spencer Wishon of Decatur Community are tied for fifth at 81.

The championship round of play is Tuesday.

Class 1A State Tournament

Monday

Emporia Municipal GC

Par 71

Team scores (Top six make cut, x-failed to make cut) — Frankfort 347, Osborne 358, Rawlins County 360, Centralia 378, South Gray 379, Hutchinson Central Christian 381, South Central 388-x, Meade 401-x, Pretty Prairie 428-x, Classical School Of Wichita 435-x, Ness City 440-x, Northern Valley 456-x. No team score: Decatur Community, Ashland, Centre, St. John-Hudson, Olpe, Ingalls, Greeley County, Hodgeman County, Solomon, St. Francis, Goessel, Grainfield-Wheatland—Grinnell.

Individuals (those not on top six teams to fill the field to 54 plus ties make cut, i-individual qualifiers) — 1. Trent Mars Cent. 78, 2. Aiden Gerstner Frank. 79, 2. Kendrick Woody RC 79, 4. Jaxon Koehn SG 80, 5. Brandon Befort Osb. 81, 5. Spencer Wishon DC 81-i, 7. Call Kellenberger Ash. 82-i, 8. Gavin Cornelison Frank. 85, 9. Luke Buckingham CSW 86-i, 9. Connor Langlais HCC 86, 11. Max Blaufuss Olp. 87-i, 11. Elias Jirak Ctr. 87-i, 11. Grady Wolters Osb. 87, 14. Landon Uhl SC 88-i, 14. Toby Woolf SJH 88-i, 16. David Darrah CSW 89-i, 16. Bailey Sides NV 89-i, 18. Jordan Barnard Olp. 90-i, 18. Joey Hardwick Frank. 90, 18. Mitchell Lehman Ing. 90-i, 18. Grant Theurer SC 90-i, 22. Landen McPhail Ash. 91-i, 22. Ian Unruh Mead. 91-i, 24. Isaac Domsch RC 92, 24. Jackson Seib NC 92-i, 26. Spencer Coup Sol. 93-i, 26. Jaydon Hahn Hod.Co. 93-i, 26. Sebastian Thored Frank. 93, 29. Reagan Bowles RC 94, 29. Lance Kaser Osb. 94, 31. Lucas Detter PP 95-i, 31. Alex Paz RC 95, 33. Dayton Lantz Osb. 96, 34. Brett Buckingham CSW 97-i, 34. Carson Hamby HCC 97, 34. Trace Hegwood Mead. 97, 34. Cade Mangan GC 97-i, 34. Jordan Smull SF 97-i, 39. Travis Chvatal RC 98, 39. Jude Conley Cent. 98, 39. Devin Dunn SC 98, 39. Landon Weide PP 98, 43. Brady Deges SG 99, 43. Cory Embers HCC 99, 43. Dawson Urwiller HCC 99, 46. Ander Briscoe SG 100, 46. Ethan Reed SG 100, 48. Paxton Bowers Cent. 101, 48. Presly Bowers Cent. 101, 48. Caiden Duerksen Goe. 101, 48. Dawson Stoecklein NC 101, 52. Grady Fox Frank. 103, 53. Brayden Norris Mead. 104, 54. Weston Millershaski Ing. 106, 55. Trey Vincent GWG 107, 56. Jaryn Knott Mead. 109, 56. Devin McConnell HCC 109, 56. Wendell Mong GWG 109, 59. Connor Gillespie SJH 111, 60. Jasper Beeley SC 112, 61. Jaylen Delaney SC 113, 62. Braxton Dixson RC 113, 63. Preston Stapleton SC 115, 63. Andrew Yoder HCC 115, 65. Kade Olberding Cent. 117, 65. Bryan Steadman PP 117, 67. Brett McLeland PP 118, 67. Clay Preston NV 118, 67. Gauge Stauffer PP 118, 70. Jason Cox NV 119, 70. Jaiden McGinnis PP 119, 72. Kaya Hartnett Mead. 121, 73. Jay Cupp NC 123, 74. Ethan Schlegel NC 124, 75. Hayden Jellison SG 126, 76. Ian Davis SG 127, 77. Rece Kenworthy Frank. 128, 78. JC Payne NC 130, 78. Brody Preston NV 130, 78. Tristan Schwien NC 130, 81. Harrison Bachman Mead. 132, 82. Blair Wolters Osb. 134, 83. Eric Loya NV 149, 84. Hudson Wolters Osb. 155, 85. Eli Eustache CSW 163, 86. Preston Vitosh CSW 177.