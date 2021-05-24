Halstead qualifies 13 entries to state track, while Hesston qualifies 10

HOLCOMB — The Halstead High School track team qualified 13 entries to state, while Hesston qualified 10, Friday in the Class 3A regionals in Holcomb.

Colby won the girls’ team title with 78.83 points, followed by Scott City at 68.5 and Chaparral at 50.5. Hesston was fourth at 49. Halstead tied for sixth at 44.

Scott Community won the boys’ competition with 96 points, followed by Holcomb in second at 70.33 and Cheney in third at 63.5. Halstead was fifth at 52. Hesston was eighth at 31.

In the girls’ 100-yard dash, Hesston’s Emily Friesen won in 12.53, followed by Caryn Yoder in second in 12.54.

Hesston won the 4x100-meter relay in 51.17.

Anna Humphreys took second in the javelin in 105-0. Emily Friesen took second in the triple jump in 35-2 3/4.

The Hesston boys finished second in the 4x800-meter relay in 8:41.45. Hesston was fourth in the 4x400-meter relay in 3:34.50.

Cason Richardson took third in the discus in 149-1.

Ayden Summers took fourth in the 1,600-meter run in 5:00.02.

Braden Esau took fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:08.43.

The Halstead girls won the 4x800-meter relay in 10:13.23. Halstead took third in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:19.86.

Parker Schroeder took second in the 400-meter dash in 1:02.19, while Kaleigh O’Brien finished third in 1:03.11.

O’Brien took second in the 800-meter dash in 2:29.11.

Dominique Schutte took third in the 1,600-meter run in 5:48.96.

The Halstead boys qualified three in the boys’ discus. Coleton Herman won in 155-4, followed by Korbin Black in second in 152-10 and Doug Grider in fourth in 147-2.

In the shot put, Grider won in 51-8 1/2, followed by Black in third in 48-2.

Thomas Porch finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:55.19.

Lakin Farmer finished fourth in the 400-meter dash in 52.83.

The state meet is 8 a.m. Friday at Cessna Stadium.

Class 3A Regionals

Friday at Holcomb

Area results

(Ha-Halstead, He-Hesston)

Top four to state, top six score

GIRLS

Team scores — Colby 78.83, Scott Community 68.5, Chaparral 50.5, Hesston 49, Larned 48, Halstead 44, Kingman 44, Cheney 37, Cimarron 31.6, Goodland 23.5, Haven 21, Holcomb 19, Lakin 17, Hugoton 17, Southwestern Heights 9

3,200-m. run — 8. Elena Flask Ha. 13:37.71, 11. Elsie Clark He. 13:47.59, 17. Leah Weber Ha. 15:30.26.

4x800-m. relay — 1. Halstead 10:13.23, 6. Hesston 10:39.32.

100-m. dash — 1. Emily Friesen He. 12.53, 2. Caryn Yoder He. 12.54.

1,600-m. run — 3. Dominique Schutte Ha. 5:48.96, 8. Kierra Funk He. 6:11.85, 13. Leah Weber Ha. 6:57.72.

4x100-m. relay – 1. Hesston 51.17.

400-m. dash — 3. Parker Schroeder Ha. 1:02.19, 3. Kaleigh O’Brien Ha. 1:03.11, 8. Karenna Gerber Ha. 1:06.98, 10. Sydney Ronan He. 1:07.50.

800-m. run — 2. Kaleigh O’Brien Ha. 2:29.11, 8. Kierra Funk He. 2:50.41.

4x400-m. relay — 3. Halstead 4:19.86, 9. Hesston 4:38.49.

Shot put — 17. Macy Wohlgemuth He. 25-4.

Discus — 6. Carley Bartell He. 102-11, 10. Diana Cervantes 91-3 1/4.

High jump — 5. Elsie Clark He. 4-8.

Long jump — 6. Emily Friessen He. 15-10 3/4.

Javelin — 2. Anna Humphreys He. 105-0, 11. Harley Ferralez He. 89-1 1/2.

Triple jump — 2. Emily Friesen He. 35-2 3/4.

BOYS

Team scores — Scott Community 96, Holcomb 70.3, Cheney 63.5, Lakin 58.3, Halstead 52, Colby 41, Goodland 37, Hesston 31, Lyons 24.3, Cimarron 23, Southwestern Heights 20, Kingman 12, Chaparral 11, Hugoton 10.5, Larned 8.

3,200-m. run — 5. Thomas Porch Ha. 11:17.70, 7. Ayden Summers He. 11:33.71, 12. Aiden Allmon Ha. 12:01.34, 13. Joey Kueker He. 12:10.82.

110-m. HH — 8. Nick Arnold He. 17.03 (16.86 prelims), 10. Devin Miller He. 16.97.

4x800-m. relay — 2. Hesston 8:41.45.

100-m. dash — 6. Lakin Farmer Ha. 11.66 (11.47 prelims), 12. Colton Diller He. 11.83, 18. Thomas Burns Ha. 12.08, 20. Nick Arnold He. 12.20.

1,600-m. run — 3. Thomas Porch Ha. 4:55.19, 4. Ayden Summers He. 5:00.02, 10. Aiden Allmon Ha. 5:32.23.

4x100-m. run — 6. Hesston 46.05.

400-m. dash — 4. Lakin Farmer Ha. 52.83, 5. Cavan Fuqua He. 52.85, 8. Conner Boyd Ha. 54.52, 16. Zain Maknojia 59.06.

300-m. IH — 5. Devin Miller He. 42.39, 11. Brayden Schilling He. 45.12.

800-m. run — 4. Braden Esau 2:08, 12. Owen Farmer Ha. 2:16.76.

200-m. dash — 9. Lakin Farmer Ha. 23.26, 13. Colton Diller He. 23.79, 18. Thomas Burns Ha. 24.44.

4x400-m. relay — 4. Hesston 3:34.50, 7. Halstead 3:40.08.

Shot put — 1. Doug Grider Ha. 51-8 1/2, 3. Korbin Black Ha. 48-2, 6. Coleton Herman Ha. 46-9.

Discus — 1. Coleton Herman Ha. 155-4, 2. Korbin Black Ha. 152-10, 3. Cason Richardson He. 149-1, 4. Doug Grider Ha. 147-2.

High jump — t8. Brayden Schilling He. 5-8.

Long jump — 13. Tyler Rewerts He. 18-11 1/2, 18. Zain Maknojia Ha. 18-5 3/4, 22. Thomas Burns Ha. 17-4.

Javelin — 7. Cason Richardson He. 141-8, 8. Hudson Ferralez He. 137-10.