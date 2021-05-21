Sports Calendar

The Kansan

May 22 through 30, All times Central

Saturday, May 22

PREP GIRLS’ SWIMMING — Newton @ Class 5-4-3-2-1A State, Capitol Federal Natatorium, Hummer Sports Park, Topeka (Diving prelims 9:30 a.m., all finals 3:45 p.m.) (ticket information at https://www.kshsaa.org/Public/Swimming/PDF/TimeGirls.pdf).

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Memphis @ Wichita State noon.

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Fort Wayne 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Detroit @ Kansas City 3:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Wichita State @ NCAA Regional, Norman, Okla. (Time and TV TBA).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ San Jose 9 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — Kaw Valley FC @ FC Wichita (M) 7 p.m. (Wichita Trinity Academy), FC Wichita (W) @ Kansas City Courage 4 p.m. (Avila University).

Sunday, May 23

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Wichita State @ NCAA Regional, Norman, Okla. (Time and TV TBA).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Fort Wayne 4 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Detroit @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Tulsa 1:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Kansas City NWSL @ Houston 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Net).

PRO INDOOR FOTBALL — Wichita @ Dodge City 3 p.m.

Monday, May 24

PREP GOLF — Class 5A State Golf, Sand Creek Station 9 a.m.; Class 3A Golf @ Hesston GC 9 a.m.; Berean Academy @ Class 2A State Golf, Salina Municipal GC 9 a.m.; Class 1A State Golf, Emporia Municipal GC 9 a.m.

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — FC Wichita @ St. Louis Scott Gallagher (M 7 p.m.).

Tuesday, May 25

PREP GOLF — Class 5A State Golf, Sand Creek Station 9 a.m.; Class 3A Golf @ Hesston GC 9 a.m.; Berean Academy @ Class 2A State Golf, Salina Municipal GC 9 a.m.; Class 1A State Golf, Emporia Municipal GC 9 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ AAC Championships, Clearwater, Fla. (Time and TV TBA).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Tampa Bay 6:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Springfield @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26

COLLEGE TRACK — Bethel @ NAIA Nationals, Gulf Shores, Ala. TBA.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ AAC Championships, Clearwater, Fla. (Time and TV TBA).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Tampa Bay 6:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Springfield @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, May 27

PREP TRACK — Newton @ Class 5A state track, Cessna Stadium, Wichita 8 a.m.

PREP BASEBALL — Hesston @ Class 3A state baseball, Tointon Family Stadium, Manhattan TBA; Sedgwick @ Class 2-1A state baseball, Great Bend Sports Complex TBA.

COLLEGE TRACK — Bethel @ NAIA Nationals, Gulf Shores, Ala. TBA.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ AAC Championships, Clearwater, Fla. (Time and TV TBA).

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ McPherson 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Tampa Bay 2:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Springfield @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Friday, May 28

PREP TRACK — Hesston, Halstead @ Class 3A state track, Cessna Stadium, Wichita 8 a.m.

PREP BASEBALL — Hesston @ Class 3A state baseball, Tointon Family Stadium, Manhattan TBA; Sedgwick @ Class 2-1A state baseball, Great Bend Sports Complex TBA.

COLLEGE TRACK — Bethel @ NAIA Nationals, Gulf Shores, Ala. TBA.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ AAC Championships, Clearwater, Fla. (Time and TV TBA).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Minnesota 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, May 29

PREP TRACK — Berean Academy, Burrton, Goessel, Moundridge, Peabody-Burns, Remington, Sedgwick @ Class 2A and 1A state track, Cessna Stadium, Wichita 8 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ AAC Championships, Clearwater, Fla. (Time and TV TBA).

PRO HOCKEY — Tulsa @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Minnesota 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Springfield @ Wichita 6:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Houston @ Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — FC Wichita @ Kaw Valley FC (Lawrence) (M 7:30 p.m.).

Sunday, May 30

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ AAC Championships, Clearwater, Fla. (Time and TV TBA).

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Park City 7 p.m. (Word of Life).

PRO HOCKEY — Tulsa @ Wichita 4:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Minnesota 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Springfield @ Wichita 1:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Kansas City NWSL @ Orlando 5 p.m. (Paramount+).

