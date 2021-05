Sports briefs

The Kansan

Legion baseball tryouts set

The Newton Post 2 American Legion baseball teams will hold tryouts 4 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at Klein-Scott Field.

The team is open to players ages 14 to 19.

For more information, call Mark George at (316) 644-1379.

Newton Rebels set schedule

x-non-league

May 27 @ McPherson Pipeliners 7 p.m. Light Capital-x

May 30 @ Park City Rangers 7 p.m. Word of Life-x

May 31 @ Valley Center Mud Daubers 7 p.m. Valley Center Field-x

June 1 @ Derby Twins 7 p.m. Panther Park

June 2 Derby Twins 7 p.m.

June 3 @ Derby Twins 7 p.m. Panther Park

June 4 Derby Twins 7 p.m.

June 5 @ Derby Twins 7 p.m. Panther Park

June 7 Great Bend Bat Cats 7 p.m.

June 8 @ Great Bend Bat Cats 7 p.m. Al Burns

June 9 Great Bend Bat Cats 7 p.m.

June 11 Great Bend Bat Cats 7 p.m.

June 12 @ Great Bend Bat Cats 6 p.m. Al Burns

June 13 Haysville Aviators 6 p.m.

June 14 Haysville Aviators 5 p.m. Eck Stadium

June 16 @ Haysville Aviators 7 p.m. Plagens-Carpenter Park

June 17 @ Haysville Aviators 7 p.m. Plagens-Carpenter Park

June 18 Haysville Aviators 7 p.m.

June 19 @ Cheney Diamond Dawgs 7 p.m.

June 21 @ Cheney Diamond Dawgs 7 p.m.

June 22 Cheney Diamond Dawgs 7 p.m.

June 23 @ Cheney Diamond Dawgs 7 p.m.

June 25 Cheney Diamond Dawgs 7 p.m.

June 26 El Dorado Broncos 7 p.m.

June 27 @ El Dorado Broncos 5 p.m.

June 28 El Dorado Broncos 7 p.m.

June 29 @ El Dorado Broncos 7 p.m

July 1 El Dorado Broncos 7 p.m.

July 2 @ Andale Warhawks 7 p.m.

July 3 Andale Warhawks 7 p.m.

July 6 @ Andale Warhawks 7 p.m.

July 8 @ Andale Warhawks 7 p.m.

July 9 Andale Warhawks 7 p.m.

July 10 316 Sluggers 7 p.m.

July 11 316 Sluggers 7 p.m.

July 13 @ 316 Sluggers 6:30 p.m. Westurban

July 14 @ 316 Sluggers 6:30 PM Westurban

July 15 @ 316 Sluggers 6:30 PM Westurban

July 16 Sunflower Seeds 7 p.m.

July 17 @ Sunflower Seeds 7 p.m. Cheney

July 19 Sunflower Seeds 5 p.m. Eck Stadium

July 20 @ Sunflower Seeds 7 p.m. Cheney

July 21 Sunflower Seeds 7 p.m.

July 23 @ Hutchinson Monarchs 7 p.m.

July 24 Hutchinson Monarchs 7 p.m.

July 25 @ Hutchinson Monarchs 6 p.m.

July 26 @ Hutchinson Monarchs 7:30 p.m. Eck Stadium

July 27 Hutchinson Monarchs 7 p.m.

Aug. 4-14 87th NBC World Series, Wichita and Hutchinson