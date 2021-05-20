Railers 2nd, 4th at regional meet

The Kansan

VALLEY CENTER — The Newton High School boys’ track team finished second, while the Railer girls were fourth Thursday at the Class 5A regional meet at Valley Center.

In the boys’ team competition, Hays topped Newton 147-112. Emporia was third at 90 and Great Bend was fourth at 71.

Great Bend won the girls’ competition at 143.83, followed by Valley Center at 94, Topeka West at 88 and Newton at 60.

The top four finishers in each event qualify for state.

The Railer boys qualified 16 entries to state. The girls qualified seven entries.

The Newton boys won the 4x800-meter relay in 8:36.47. Newton finished second in the 4x100-meter relay in 43.93.

Davis Mick won the javelin in 163-7, followed by Kenyon Forest in third in 152-1. Mick took second in the discus in 146-10, followed by Aiden Kendall in fourth in 145-5. Kendall took third in the shot put in 46-7.

Creed Ekerberg won the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 41.78.

The Railer boys qualified two runners in the 3,200-meter, 1,600-meter and 800-meter runs. Luke Schmidt finished third in the 3,200 in 10:26.41, while Alexander Barnett was fourth in 10:39.78. Schmidt finished third in the 1,600-meter run in 4:43.28, followed by Kaden Anderson in fourth in 4:46.81.

In the 800, Simon Hodge was third in 2:03.78, while Gabriel Gaeddert was fourth in 2:04.18.

Castillo Santiago finished third in the 400-meter dash in 52.17.

Avery Gates took third in the high jump in 6-0.

For the Newton girls, Asha Regier won the high jump in 5-4. Hayley Loewen won the triple jump in 37-8.

Enyisha Peterson took second in the shot put in 32-7 1/2, followed by Carly Anderson in fourth in 31-7.

Natalia Varpness finished fourth in the 100-meter dash in 12.83. Olivia Antonowich took fourth in the 400-meter dash in 1:04.27.

Newton was fourth in the 4x400-meter dash in 4:19.22.

The state meet is 8 a.m. May 27 at Cessna Stadium in Wichita.