Halstead falls in regional semifinals

GODDARD — For the first seven innings of play in the Class 3A baseball regionals Wednesday at the Genesis Sports Center in Goddard, the Halstead Dragons were in complete control.

The last three innings went against the Dragons.

In the quarterfinals, Halstead downed Central Kansas League rival Haven 16-1 in four innings on the 15-run rule. In the semifinals, Halstead fell to top seed Wichita Collegiate 7-3, giving up seven runs total in the last three innings of play.

“(Collegiate) had some good bunts and made us make plays,” Halstead coach Danny Driskill said. “Our guys competed well. Our starting pitcher did great. We brought in some young guys at the end and they competed fine. We just came up short. I’m not disappointed in their effort.”

Against Collegiate, Halstead took the lead in the top of the first on a two-out, two-run Chandler Drake double. An error kept the inning alive for Halstead, setting up Drake’s hit.

Collegiate loaded the bases to lead off the bottom of the fourth on a walk and two bunt singles. The Spartans scored a run on a wild pitch. After a strikeout and walk, Drew Charbonneau was hit by a pitch to drive in a run. Brady Hunt then hit an RBI single to put Collegiate ahead. Brett Black was hit by a pitch to drive in a run. Landon Ramsey grounded out for an RBI.

A wild pitch and an error led to a Halstead run in the bottom of the fifth. Four walks in the bottom of the fifth gave Collegiate a run.

Charbonneau pitched for the win, striking out 10 in six innings of work. He didn’t allow an earned run. Hayden Malaise struck out two of the three batters he faced in the seventh inning.

Kaleb Wise struck out five in 3.1 innings of work, taking the loss. Jace Miller, Jackson Swift and Dylan McDonald finished the game.

Hunt was three for four hitting for Collegiate, 21-4.

Ivan Gutierrez was two for four hitting for Halstead.

Halstead scored three runs in the top of the second inning. The third run came on a dropped third strike three with runners on base that the catcher overthrew to first base. Halstead took advantage of Haven errors in the third run to score five runs. Carson Considine hit a two-run triple and scored on an error.

Kaden Hill hit a two-run, inside the park home run to deep center field. Carter Hiebert added an RBI double. Halstead scored on a passed ball and another on a wild pitch. Caleb Wise followed with a two-run double with two outs. Wise came home on two wild pitches.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Haven posted two singles and a walk. Hunter Galloway singled to drive in a run. A ground out ended the game.

Chandler Drake pitched for the win, allowing three hits and striking out five. D.J. Miller took the loss for Haven, striking out four, which ends the season 10-11.

Halstead wins two of the three meetings against Haven. All three games were decided by wide margins.

“We hit the ball really well against them,” Driskill said. “Drake pitched great.”

Halstead ends the season 10-12, graduating six seniors.

“The season was a roller coaster,” Driskill said. “We played really well at times. At times, it seemed like we didn’t know where we were or what game we were playing. Last season, we didn’t get to play. The year before, we only won four or five games. We won 10 this year, so we’re getting better.”

Quarterfinals

Halstead;035;8;—;16;9;0

Haven;000;1;—;1;3;4

Drake (W) and Radke; Miller (L), Yoder 3, Schneider 4, Schmidt 5 and Marshall. HR — Hal.: Hill.

Semifinals

Halstead;200;010;0;—;3;5;2

W.Collegiate;000;511;x;—;7;6;2

Wise (L), J.Muller 4, Jackson 5, McDonald 5 and Hiebert; Charbonneau (W), Malaise 7 and Hunt. Time — 2:09.

