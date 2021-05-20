Area regional softball, baseball

SOFTBALL

Class 2-1A

Marion 14, Moundridge 4

5 innings

EMPORIA — The Moundridge Wildcat softball team fell to Marion 14-4 in five innings on the 10-run rule Wednesday in the finals of the Class 2-1A regionals in Emporia.

Marion scored nine runs in the first inning and five runs in the fifth to end the game early, improve to 21-2 and advance to the Class 2-1A state tournament, which begins May 27 in Pratt.

Chisholm Waner pitched a complete game for Marion, striking out five and allowing just two earned runs. Makenzie Elmore took the loss for Moundridge.

Natalie Hoffner drove in three runs for Marion. Laura Savage, Mickelly Soyez and Carley Wilhelm each drove in two.

Erin Durst had two hits for Moundridge.

Moundridge ends the season 16-7.

Moundridge;120;01;—;4;6;8

Marion;900;05;—;14;12;3

M.Elmore (L), Em.Durst 1 and n/a; Warner and n/a.

Moundridge 15, Sedgwick 8

EMPORIA — The Moundridge Wildcat softball team scored seven runs in the top of the seventh to claim a 15-8 win over the Sedgwick Cardinals Wednesday in the semifinals of the Class 2-1A regionals in Emporia.

Trailing 7-3, the Cardinals scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead. Sedgwick managed a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Erin Durst and Emma Blough each drove in two runs for Moundridge. Emily Durst had two hits and an RBI.

Taylinn Lacey and Gracie Ast each had two hits and two RBIs for Sedgwick, which ends the season 16-6.

Kenzie Elmore pitched two innings of relief for Emily Durst to get the win. Elmore struck out three. Emily Durst struck out four.

Maya Warner struck out 12 in 5.2 innings. Lacey finished the game to take the loss.

Moundridge;021;022;8;—;15;8;7;

Sedgwick;100;205;1;—;9;11;5

Em.Durst, K.Elmore (W) 4 and Er.Durst; Werner, Lacey (L) 6 and Brown.

Marion 10, Remington 7

EMPORIA — A comeback attempt for the Remington Bronco softball team fell short in a 10-7 loss to Marion in the Class 2-1A semifinals in Emporia.

Marion led 8-4 after three inning. Remington scored three runs in the top of the fifth. Marion came back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth and held the Broncos off the rest of the way.

Megan Neufeld went two for five hitting with three RBIs to lead Marion. Laura Savage hit a home run and drove in two runs. Mickelly Soyez went two for four with two RBIs.

Rianna Lawler had two RBIs for Remington. Emily Wedel and Marissa Hays each went two for three with an RBI. Taryn Lawler also drove in a run.

Chisholm Waner pitched four innings of relief for the win. Rianna Lawler took the loss.

Remington ends the season 11-11.

Remington;004;030;0;—;7;10;4

Marion;431;020;x;—;10;15;0

R.Lawler (L), Mueller 2 and n/a; Wilhelm, Warner (W) 4 and n/a. HR — M: Savage.

BASEBALL

Class 2-1A

Sedgwick 12, Moundridge 0

Sedgwick 10, Marion 0

EMPORIA — The Sedgwick Cardinal baseball team has qualified for state after a pair of wins Wednesday in the Class 2-1A regionals in Emporia.

In the semifinals, Sedgwick downed Moundridge 12-0. In the finals, Sedgwick downed Marion 10-0.

Game stats were not reported.

Sedgwick is 21-1 and plays in the Class 2-1A state tournament beginning May 27 at the Great Bend Sports Complex.