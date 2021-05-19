Newton baseball team falls to Maize South

MAIZE — The Newton High School baseball team gave up a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, falling to Maize South 5-3 Tuesday in the Class 5A regional semifinals in Maize.

South scored in the bottom of the first on a Colin Johnson RBI single. Drew Barron hit an RBI single for Newton in the bottom of the first.

Colin Shields hit a two-run single for South in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Railers scored on a passed ball in the top of the fourth and tied the game in the fifth on a double run-down play.

In the bottom of the sixth, Cy Turner drove in a run on a bunt single with two runners on base. Owen Clyne followed with a sacrifice fly.

Johnson, Harper Kennedy and Josh Darrenkamp each had two hits for South.

Aaron Geisler pitched a complete-game win, allowing two earned runs on three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts.

Konner Jaso took the loss for Newton, allowing four runs on nine hits with a strikeout. Justin Zerger finished the game.

Maize South, 15-6, will host 14-7 Goddard Eisenhower at 6 p.m. Thursday in the regional finals.

Newton ends the season 7-14. The Railers lose seven seniors.

Newton;010;110;0;—;3;3;0

M.South;102;002;x;—;5;11;1

Jaso (L), Zerger 6 and Boston; Geilser (W) and Johnson.