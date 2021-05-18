Railer soccer squad tops Bulldogs to end streak

Despite being short-handed, the Newton High School girls’ soccer team got its second win of the season, stopping Arkansas City 6-0 Monday in the play-in round of the Class 5A regionals at Fischer Field.

Sophia Houser and Izzy Sandoval each scored two goals with an assist for the Railers. Maria Lujano and Aketzali Solorio-Jimenez each added a goal. Analiyah Torres dished two assists.

“It was really nice,” Sandoval said. “We had some really nice passes to connect into the goal today. I did have quite a few chances. This is pretty big, especially at home. We worked pretty hard today. We have a tough one tomorrow, but I hope a bring the same intensity.”

“I feel like I did pretty well,” Houser said. “There were some things I could improve on. Being more consistent with our passing, especially when we get up top, we don’t have everybody crashing the goal. That’s something we can improve on. We did a good job of connecting passes. We could have done better, but overall, we did pretty good. This is pretty big because our record isn’t the best, but we have pretty good players. We play these really big teams with a lot of club players. We’re a fairly new team. To get that win is a really big thing.”

Houser said she plays club soccer for a team in McPherson, Mid-Kansas United.

Newton was down to 14 players because of injury.

The win was Newton’s second over the Bulldogs this season. The Railers won the first meeting 7-1.

“We did a really good job the first time of opening up and scoring some goals,” Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. “We did it again this time. We played a lot more solid in the second half, connecting more passes together. It was a good result. We’ll see how we do against the no. 1 seed tomorrow.”

Newton snaps an 11-game losing streak and a five-game streak without a goal.

The Railers outshot the Bulldogs 15-3 in the first half, scoring five goals. The first came in 74 seconds.

The Railers had several scoring chances early in the second half, including a penalty kick that went off the crossbar. Newton converted a penalty kick in the 65th minute.

Newton finished the game outshooting the Bulldogs 22-3. Alexia Hernandez had three saves for the Railers. Jacky Parga played the second half in goal for Newton. Kamyn Standerfer had 13 saves in goal for the Bulldogs, 1-16.

Newton is 2-15 and plays top-seeded Maize at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Maize. The winner faces Kapaun-Mt. Carmel at 6 p.m. Thursday in the finals.

Newton fell to Maize 10-0 last week.

“We’re going to have to stay pretty compact in the back,” Jantzi said. We can’t leave any holes in the back for them to run through or pass through. We’re going to have to slow them down. They’re big, strong and physical. We’re going to play on a bigger, wider field this time. We’ll have to keep our shape.”

THURSDAY’S GAME — Newton ended the regular season Thursday with a 10-0 loss to Goddard Eisenhower in Goddard.

“JV girls played tough, but fell short to end the season,” Jantzi said. “Varsity was out matched by a very talented Eisenhower squad. We were able to make it to halftime, before the game was ended shortly after halftime due to the 10 goal rule.”

Ark City;0;0;—;0

Newton;5;1;—;6

1. N Sophia Houser (Analiyah Torres) 1:14

2. N Houser (Izzy Sandoval) 10:44

3. N Sandoval (A.Torres) 13:10

4. N Maria Lujano (Houser) 28:11

5. N Sandoval (unassisted) 35:19

6. N Aketzali Solorio-Jimenez (penalty kick) 64:34

Total shots — AC 3-0—3, New. 15-7—22. Shots on goal — AC 3-0—3, New. 13-6—19. Saves — AC: Kamyn Standerfer (L) 8-5—13. New.: Alexia Hernandez (W, 40:00, 0 ga) 3-x—3; Jacky Parge (40:00) x-0—0. Corner kicks — AC 6, New. 6. Fouls — AC 5, New. 4. Offside — AC 1, New. 6. Cautions — none. Missed penalty kick — New.: Solorio-Jimenez (crossbar) 54:49.

