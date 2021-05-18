Area regional softball, baseball

PREP SOFTBALL

Class 3A

Smoky Valley 12, Halstead 2

McPHERSON — The Halstead Dragon softball team ended the season with a 12-2 loss to Smoky Valley Monday in the Class 3A regional in McPherson.

The game was moved from Hesston to the McPherson College field because of field conditions in Hesston.

The Dragons end the season 7-14.

Smoky Valley plays Southeast of Saline at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hesston.

Haven 12, Hesston 2

McPHERSON — The Hesston Swather softball team ended the season with a 12-2 loss to top-seeded Haven Monday in Class 3A regional play in McPherson.

Haven is 19-2 and will face Hillsboro—Peabody-Burns at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.

Hesston ends the season 5-16.

Class 2-1A

Remington 18, Independent 15

SOUTH HUTCHINSON — The Remington Bronco softball team outlasted Wichita Independent 18-15 Monday in the Class 2-1A regional at the Our Lady of Guadalupe softball complex.

Remington jumped out 9-2 in the first inning.

Taylor Sommers had two hits and five RBIs for Remington. Emily Wedel and Alli Willour each had two hits and three RBIs. Lucy Entz drove in two runs.

Edie Gill had three doubles for Independent with three RBIs. Jett Schmidt and Peyton Faber each had two hits and two RBIs. Addie Stultz also drove in two runs.

Rianna Lawler struck out four in the win for Remington. Ella Collins took the loss for Independent, which ends the season 9-10.

Remington is 11-10 and plays top-ranked Marion at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals.

Sedgwick 15, H.Trinity 14

8 innings

SOUTH HUTCHINSON — Taylinn Lacey hit an RBI double with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Sedgwick Cardinals to a 15-14 win over host Hutchinson Trinity Monday night in the Class 2-1A regionals at the OLG softball complex.

Trinity scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead, but Lacey doubled in the bottom of the seventh and came home on an error. Sedgwick loaded the bases with one out, but was unable to score.

Maya Werner led Sedgwick hitting with three hits, including a home run, and five RBIs. Paige Brown and Lacey each finished with three RBIs.

Natalie Ortiz had two RBIs for Trinity.

Maya Werner struck out 10 for Sedgwick in five innings. Lacey finished the game for the win.

Lauren Galliher took the loss for the Celtics, 6-15.

Sedgwick is 16-5 and plays Moundridge at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals.

Moundridge 10, Can-Gal. 1

SOUTH HUTCHINSON — The Moundridge Wildcat softball team used a five-run second inning to get past rival Canton-Galva 10-1 Monday in the Class 2-1A regionals at the OLG softball complex.

Erin Durst had three hits, including a home run, driving in four runs. Addi Falco had two hits with an RBI.

Makenzie Elmore struck out eight in the complete-game win.

Brecken Pearson took the loss for Canton-Galva. Pearson had two hits with an RBI hitting.

Canton-Galva ends the season 8-11. Moundridge is 15-6 and faces Sedgwick at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals.

PREP BASEBALL

Class 3A

Hesston 5, Council Grove 2

COUNCIL GROVE — The Hesston Swather baseball team edged host Council Grove 5-2 Monday in Class 3A regional play.

Down 1-0, Hesston scored two runs in the fourth inning and three runs in the fifth.

Tigean Lange had two hits and two RBIs for Hesston. Beau Warden and Owen O’Halloran each had two hits with an RBI.

Cody Wohlgemuth struck out eight batters in 3.1 innings of relief for the win. Kael Shelite struck out four.

Ethan Craige struck out five in the loss. Craige had two hits.

Council Grove ends the season 2-19.

Hesston is 15-5 and plays Eureka at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Council Grove.

Class 2-1A

Moundridge 11, Flinthills 0

5 innings

EMPORIA — The Moundridge Wildcats opened post-season play with an 11-0 win over Flinthills Monday in the Class 2-1A regionals in Emporia.

Wyatt Falco pitched a no-hitter, walking three and striking out 14.

The game was moved from Marion because of field conditions.

Moundridge scored in every inning but the fifth.

Ethan Brandewiede had two hits, including a home run, with two RBIs. Joe Schrag also drove in two runs.

“We played well tonight in our first regional game against Flinthills,” Moundridge coach Jason Rains said. “Our goal was to come out aggressive and focused against a team we weren’t familiar with. The guys did just that. We had a great mindset in the box tonight. We took what the defense gave us and capitalized on their mistakes.

“Wyatt Falco pitched an amazing game, throwing a no-hitter with 14 Ks. Ethan Brandeweide and Ty Rains both contributed multiple hits to lead our offense. Ty Rains set a new school record for stolen bases in a season tonight with three, bringing his season total to 39.”

Hunter Lowmaster struck out six in 3.2 innings, taking the loss.

Flinthills ends the season 8-12. Moundridge is 9-10 and plays Sedgwick at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals. Sedgwick opened with a first-round bye.

“Our next game against Sedgwick will be a tough one, but we are ready to compete and see what happens,” Jason Rains said. “This is baseball man...anything can happen.”

Marion 7, Remington 3

EMPORIA — The Remington Broncos ended the season with a 7-3 loss to Marion Monday in the Class 2-1A regionals in Emporia.

Marion, 13-8, hosts Chase County in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Remington ends the season 6-15.