Sports Calendar

May 15 through 23

Saturday, May 15

PREP BOYS’ TENNIS — Newton @ Class 5A State, Maize South HS Courts 8 a.m.; Hesston @ Class 3-2-1A State, Wulz Riverside TC, Wichita 8 a.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SWIMMING — Newton @ AV-CTL I, Campus TBA.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Southern Florida @ Wichita State 1 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY — Rapid City @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Chicago White Sox 6:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Amarillo @ Wichita 6:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Kansas City NWSL @ Racing Louisville 4 p.m. (CBS Sports Net).

Sunday, May 16

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Southern Florida @ Wichita State noon.

PRO BASKETBALL — Los Angeles Clippers @ Oklahoma City TBA (TV TBA).

PRO HOCKEY — Rapid City @ Wichita 4:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Chicago White Sox 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Amarillo @ Wichita 1:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Vancouver @ Sporting Kansas City 1 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

Monday, May 17

PREP BASEBALL — Newton @ Class 5A Regionals TBA; Hesston @ Council Grove 5 p.m.; Moundridge vs. Flinthills @ Marion 2:30 p.m.; Remington @ Marion 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL — Newton @ Class 5A Regionals TBA, Haven @ Hesston 4 p.m., Halstead vs. Smoky Valley @ Hesston 2:30 p.m., Remington vs. Wichita Independent @ Our Lady of Guadalupe Softball Complex, South Hutchinson 3 p.m., Sedgwick vs. Hutchinson Trinity @ Our Lady of Guadalupe Softball Complex, South Hutchinson 4:30 p.m., Moundridge vs. Canton-Galva @ Our Lady of Guadalupe Softball Complex, South Hutchinson 4:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER — Arkansas City @ Newton 6 p.m.

PREP GOLF — Newton @ Class 5A Regionals, Salina Municipal GC 11 a.m.; Halstead, Hesston @ Class 3A Regionals, Eagles Pub and GC, Kingman 9 a.m.; Berean Academy, Sedgwick, Remington @ Class 2A Regionals, Prairie Ridge GC, Erie 10 a.m.; Burrton @ Class 1A Regionals, Wedgewood GC 8:30 a.m.; Goessel @ Cool Springs GC, Frankfort 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, May 18

PREP BASEBALL — Newton @ Class 5A Regionals, Maize South 3:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL — Newton @ Class 5A Regionals Goddard Eisenhower 3 p.m.; Remington, Sedgwick, Moundridge @ Class 2-1A Regionals, Our Lady of Guadalupe Softball Complex, South Hutchinson 3 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER — Newton @ Class 5A Regionals, Maize 6:30 p.m. (if Newton wins Monday).

PRO BASEBALL — Milwaukee @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 19

PREP BASEBALL — Halstead vs. Haven @ Wichita Collegiate 1 p.m.; Sedgwick, Moundridge, Remington @ Class 2-1A Regionals, Marion 2:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL — Class 3A regionals @ Hesston 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Milwaukee @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Tulsa 12:05 p.m.

Thursday, May 20

PREP TRACK — Newton @ Class 5A Regionals, Valley Center 3 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL — Hesston @ Class 3A Regionals, Council Grove TBA; Halstead @ Class 3A Regionals, Kingman TBA.

PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER — Newton @ Class 5A Regionals, Maize 6:30 p.m. (TBA).

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Memphis @ Wichita State 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. (both ESPN+).

PRO BASEBALL — Wichita @ Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

Friday, May 21

PREP TRACK — Halstead, Hesston @ Class 3A Regionals, Holcomb 1 p.m.; Berean Academy, Moundridge, Sedgwick, Remington @ Class 2A Regionals, Leon Bluestem 2 p.m.; Burrton, Goessel, Peabody-Burns @ Class 1A Regionals, Caldwell 3 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Memphis @ Wichita State 6 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Fort Wayne 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Detroit @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 22

PREP GIRLS’ SWIMMING — Newton @ Class 5-4-3-2-1A State, Capitol Federal Natatorium, Hummer Sports Park, Topeka (Diving prelims 9:30 a.m., all finals 3:45 p.m.) (ticket information at https://www.kshsaa.org/Public/Swimming/PDF/TimeGirls.pdf).

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Memphis @ Wichita State noon.

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Fort Wayne 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Detroit @ Kansas City 3:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ San Jose 9 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — Kaw Valley FC @ FC Wichita (M) 7 p.m. (Wichita Trinity Academy), FC Wichita (W) @ Kansas City Courage 4 p.m. (Avila University).

Sunday, May 23

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Fort Wayne 4 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Detroit @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Tulsa 1:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Kansas City NWSL @ Houston 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Net).

PRO INDOOR FOTBALL — Wichita @ Dodge City 3 p.m.

